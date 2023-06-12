MetricNet Launches Captivating New Podcast Series for IT Service and Support Professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- MetricNet, LLC, the global leader in IT Service and Support Benchmarking, has launched an exciting new podcast series that aims to unravel the rapidly evolving world of IT Service Management (ITSM). The ITSM Podcast series, curated by industry experts, provides listeners with deep insights, best practices, and comprehensive knowledge to keep pace with this dynamic field.
"We're committed to enhancing and expanding the understanding of IT service and support professionals," said Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet. "Our podcast series illuminates the unique facets of this industry, equipping professionals with the insights they need to stay ahead of the curve."
Each episode explores a diverse range of topics such as the transition from IT Service Management to Experience Management, the modernization of legacy systems, the impact of AI and automation on the future of ITSM, the integration of DevOps into IT service and support, the Shift-Left approach in IT support, and more. The series also delves into the transformative shift from reactive to proactive IT support, highlighting how predictive analytics are driving this change. Those interested in listening to the podcast can subscribe on MetricNet’s YouTube channel.
Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI’s Top 25 Thought Leaders on six occasions and has served on HDI’s Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.
If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.
About MetricNet
MetricNet is the global leader in IT Service and Support Benchmarking and Performance Improvement Consulting. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks and best practices advisory to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable industry benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Service and Support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.
The ITSM Podcast - Episode 1 The Current State of IT Support with Jeff Rumburg & Roy Atkinson