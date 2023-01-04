Jeff Rumburg of MetricNet Named to HDI’s Top 25 Thought Leaders List for 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, has been selected as one of HDI's 2023 Top 25 Thought Leaders. This marks the sixth occasion that Mr. Rumburg has been selected as a top thought leader. All 25 individuals were nominated by their peers for their contributions to the technical service and support industry.
“Being named one of HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders for the sixth time is a tremendous honor. I am proud to be part of such an exceptional group of professionals.” said Jeff Rumburg. “To those that nominated me, I offer my sincere thanks. My overarching goal has always been to contribute to the service and support industry in ways that educate and expand horizons for those working in the industry.”
Those that made the list are highly regarded in the technical service and support community for their expertise as consultants, bloggers, speakers, mentors, and practitioners. They lead by example, contribute valuable insights on a regular basis, produce research that shapes the future of the industry, and share their knowledge to help address common challenges faced by industry professionals.
Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI’s Top 25 Thought Leaders list on six recent occasions and has served on HDI’s Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.
If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.
About MetricNet
MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.
About HDI
For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.
About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech
