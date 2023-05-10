MetricNet Delivers Groundbreaking Research at the 2023 Support World Live Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Rumburg, co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, presented Session 303: "Tech Support Engineers in an AI World: Fast-Changing Requirements" on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at the Annual HDI Support World Live Conference in Las Vegas. This marks the 34th consecutive year Mr. Rumburg has been selected as a speaker for the Annual Support World Conference & Expo.
In Session 303, Mr. Rumburg discussed how AI breaks the cycle of reactivity in IT service and support, allowing organizations to operate more proactively and strategically. He shared successful case studies of organizations that had undertaken the transformation to a World of AI and the skills needed to adapt to the new demands of a support engineer.
“For support professionals who can adapt to the new demands of a support engineer, the future has never been brighter!" said Jeff Rumburg.
Attendees learned from those who've successfully undertaken the transformation to a World of AI and discovered how AI leads to a class of tech support engineers with skills far beyond what's typically been seen in service and support. Those interested in this presentation can find the slide deck on MetricNet's website.
Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list on six occasions, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca-Cola, and Emory Healthcare.
If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.
About MetricNet
MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 relied on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet was the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet had the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.
Jeff Rumburg
