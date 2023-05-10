MetricNet Delivers Groundbreaking Research at the 2023 Support World Live Conference

About

MetricNet is the global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center benchmarking. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

