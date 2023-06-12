Charleston Estate on Historic Chalmers Street to be Sold at Online Auction June 26th
Located in the French Quarter District of Charleston, this signature property in South Carolina will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $750KCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming June 26th online auction for the French Quarter Triplex in Charleston, SC. The property was previously listed for $3.29 million and is now going to auction with a starting bid of $750K on Monday, June 26th at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
The 6,119± sq. ft., 13 bedroom, 6 full and 1 half bath estate offers limitless possibilities. Situated along the picturesque cobblestone road of Chalmers St., the property features high ceilings, original architectural features, two front porches, and scenic downtown views of Charleston. Currently utilized as a 3-unit property, the estate can remain income producing or be converted into a single-family home.
Chalmers Street remains one of the few original cobblestone streets in Charleston. Named after a physician, the history of this famed street begins in the 17th and 18th century. The cobblestones or ballast stones were used to stabilize incoming ships until they were filled with cargo to return to the east. The stones useless to the shippers were discarded until colonists repurposed them to pave the muddy streets.
“The French Quarter Estate is an icon of architectural brilliance and a testament to Charleston’s rich history and culture,” stated Bunker Burr of Oyster Point Real Estate Group. “We are confident that Interluxe will attract qualified buyers from around the world, securing a successful sale.”
“At Interluxe we believe that every property tells a unique story, and this French Quarter Estate is no exception,” stated Stacy Kirk, Director of Client Development at Interluxe. “This auction offers astute buyers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of history.”
The French Quarter Estate is being offered in cooperation with Bunker Burr of Oyster Point Real Estate Group. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, June 26th, 2023. Previews are Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 25, from 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12548. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
