$143,484 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Promotions in high gear

JACKSON, MISS. – A Mississippi Match 5 player hit the jackpot for the Saturday, June 10, drawing by matching all five numbers and winning a total of $143,484.92.

The winning ticket was purchased from Union Junction in Union. The winning numbers drawn were 6-8-10-23-30. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood. The jackpot for the Tuesday, June 13, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Summer of Fun 2023

The next drawing in the Summer of Fun promotion occurs this afternoon, June 12, with first place prize of $15,000; second place prize of $8,000; third place prize of $4,000 and fourth place prize of a Yeti cooler. Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens or in Mississippi Lottery TV commercials. Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff

The NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff promotion has been a success with Mississippi Lottery Insiders. The next drawing is Wednesday, June 21, where four Insiders have a chance to win $2,500, an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize. Click here for more information. The final drawing occurs Wednesday, July 5.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing

The next 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for 10 scratch-off games will occur on Monday, June 26. Players have until Thursday, June 22, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners for these promotions will be contacted via certified letter.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s jackpot for Powerball® is up to an estimated $324 million with an estimated cash value of $167.3 million. The jackpot for tomorrow’s Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $260 million with an estimated cash value of $134.3 million.

###