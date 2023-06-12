TRUDY JACOBSON’S WEB SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA IS COMING BACK TO SOUTH FLORIDA
“Great American Women” Series Honors and Empowers Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaFT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We found some amazing women to feature the first time we went to South Florida so we decided to come back!
We are coming to Ft. Lauderdale again, this time June 28-30 and are looking for women who have experienced great entrepreneurial success!
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
If you know of someone who is deserving or want to nominate yourself to be featured, visit her website.
