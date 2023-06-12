Keystone Clinic & Surgery: Ensuring Comprehensive Pediatric Care for Children's Health

Singapore’s innovative one-stop clinic commits to providing comprehensive care for the health and well-being of children across the country.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Clinic & Surgery proudly announces its commitment to providing comprehensive care for children in the community, whether they are infants, toddlers or adolescents. With a team of highly trained doctors capable of handling acute and chronic paediatric conditions, Keystone Clinic & Surgery prioritises the health and well-being of every child.

Dr. Jackie Lam, the esteemed Medical Director of Keystone Clinic & Surgery, brings a wealth of experience to his role. Previously serving as a doctor at KK Women's and Children's Hospital’s (KKH) Children’s Emergency, Dr. Jackie Lam continues to devote his free time to seeing patients at KKH and even collaborated with the department to set up the first General Practitioner to Children’s Emergency programme GPEngage. His dedication and expertise highlight his unwavering commitment to children’s health and the well-being of children.

"At Keystone Clinic & Surgery, we understand that children are precious, and our common goal with parents is to keep their child in the best of health," emphasises Dr. Jackie Lam, Medical Director of Keystone Clinic & Surgery. "We provide comprehensive care for our children in the community by aiming to deliver the same level of service and treatment as a dedicated children's emergency department." In line with this, Keystone promotes the fast identification of paediatric issues, especially those that display common symptoms such as rashes in children, flus or vomiting in children, or fever in children. By detecting common symptoms like fever in children and addressing these issues at an early stage, children can receive the necessary treatment to quickly allieviate their symptoms and prevent further complications.

“Children possess immature immune systems and lack immunity to a wide range of common viruses, making them more susceptible to catching illnesses that can easily spread from person to person,” continues Dr. Jackie Lam. “It is crucial for parents to select a medical provider who can patiently consult their child and conduct thorough examinations to accurately diagnose the reasons behind each symptom. Failure to address these complications can lead to severe and even fatal consequences.”

Recognising that child development is as important as addressing their acute medical needs, Keystone Clinic & Surgery places significant emphasis on both aspects. Physical growth, encompassing height and weight, is one fundamental aspect of a child's development. Additionally, progress in the four main developmental domains—gross motor, fine motor, social, and speech—is essential for a child's overall well-being. Hence, Keystone Clinic & Surgery actively promotes the early identification of potential developmental delays or disabilities. You can book an appointment with the clinic for routine developmental assessment or for childhood vaccinations.

Keystone Clinic & Surgery invites parents and guardians to entrust their children's health to its team of highly trained doctors. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on comprehensive care, Keystone Clinic & Surgery aims to be the trusted healthcare partner for families, ensuring the health, well-being, and optimal development of every child.

