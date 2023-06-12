Driveroo Releases First Side By Side Image Comparison For Vehicle Inspections
Driveroo Fleet Makes It Easier To Spot Issues And Track Them To The SourceBURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Driveroo, powered by ROO.AI, today announced a breakthrough enhancement to the easiest to use digital fleet management solution. Now with Driveroo Media Center, fleet managers can easily and quickly compare images between inspections over time, and rental and leasing companies will have an accurate visual record of their equipment pre and post return. Media Center is included in Driveroo Fleet PRO and is immediately available to new and existing customers.
“Leading the market in ease of use means continually working with our customers to create the functionality that will help them save time, improve accuracy and cut costs,” said Leo Sigal, CEO and co-founder of Driveroo. “Combining our ability to pinpoint issues using our unique visual inspections, with a side-by-side comparison of images will save an immense amount of time for fleet managers.”
Driveroo’s easy equipment and vehicle inspections show operators exactly where to check using a breakthrough visualization technology that matches the specific vehicle or piece of equipment. Issues can be quickly identified and comments, videos and pictures easily added to provide maintenance teams with the information they need to triage response and ensure rapid, first-time fix for the most critical issues . Now, that industry leading ease of use is enhanced with the Driveroo Media Center that allows fleet managers to easily compare the images of the exact locations from inspections over time to better detect the presence of issues and the source of those issues.
“We’re seeing more consistent and accurate inspections with Driveroo. Our drivers really like the ease of use and time savings involved.” said Zach Huecker, Technology Operations Manager at GTS Transportation Corp.. “The side-by-side photo comparisons take our vehicle and equipment inspections to a whole new level. The Media Center makes it faster and easier to track issues over time and understand when issues occurred if there's a discrepancy in reporting.”
Media Center is immediately available with Driveroo Fleet PRO and Driveroo powered by ROO.AI for equipment and vehicle inspections.
About Driveroo
Driveroo, powered by ROO.AI, is the easiest to use fleet management solution for guiding drivers and operators, using their mobile devices, to save time and increase accuracy with vehicle inspections and related fleet work processes. And Driveroo enables companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets to quickly and affordably streamline fleet operations, improve fleet availability and cut operating costs. Driveroo’s unique visual workflows are a next generation breakthrough from the paper - and paper-like digital forms - that currently slow down operators and lead to sub-par fleet operations. Driveroo is in use with hundreds of fleets across several continents and is rapidly gaining traction with companies looking for the easiest and fastest time to value fleet management solution.
