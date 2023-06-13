Submit Release
MontyCloud Announces AWS Built-in Solution

AWS Well-Architected Partner Program

MontyCloud announces an AWS built-in solution that automatically installs, configures, and integrates with native AWS Cloud Foundational Services

Our team is dedicated to helping customers innovate more and operate less.”
— Sumant Dubey, VP of Engineering
REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MontyCloud, an autonomous cloud operations platform company, announced today that it has worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to complete an AWS built-in solution that automatically installs, configures, and integrates with native AWS Cloud Foundational Services across multiple domains such as identity, security, and operations.

MontyCloud is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) that built its software solution to include foundational AWS services like Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub, and AWS Organizations to decrease risk, reduce operational overhead, and provide consistent observability in cloud environments. Utilizing a well-architected Modular Code Repository (MCR) that is both validated by AWS and explicitly designed to add value to a partner solution, the MontyCloud DAY2™ platform is equipped to help customers achieve their goals for scale, simplicity, and cost savings.

“MontyCloud is proud to co-build with AWS,” said Sumant Dubey, VP of Engineering at MontyCloud. “Our team is dedicated to helping customers innovate more and operate less by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. The MontyCloud DAY2™ platform is both powered by AWS and built-into AWS. We leverage our AWS expertise to help our customers onboard, govern, and manage their cloud operations with our no-code approach.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support a seamless deployment, AWS built-in solutions are integrated with AWS Native Services in an automated deployment package validated by AWS experts.

The AWS built-in solution launch validates MontyCloud’s ability to safely and efficiently automate cloud operations in just a few clicks. MontyCloud’s AWS built-in solution helps customers reduce their business risk by avoiding misconfigurations, accelerating growth with better cloud foundational best practices, and automate operations to close skill gaps.

About MontyCloud

MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of transforming teams into cloud powerhouses. The MontyCloud DAY2™ platform is a no-code cloud management solution that simplifies CloudOps, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2™, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management. You can follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Lori Day
MontyCloud, Inc.
+1 832-652-4211
MontyCloud DAY2 - No-Code AI driven CloudOps Platform

