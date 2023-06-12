Suspect Wanted In 2022 Wicomico County Murder Arrested In New Jersey

June 12, 2023

(SALISBURY, MD) – The suspect wanted by Maryland State Police in connection with the murder of a man last year in Wicomico County was arrested Friday in New Jersey.

The suspect, Riley Lee Collick, 44, of Fruitland, Maryland, was apprehended Friday by U.S. Marshals at an apartment in Moorestown, New Jersey. Collick was transported to a local detention center, where he is being held pending an extradition hearing back to Maryland.

Collick had an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued for him in the death of Alejandro Roland Exantus, 32, of Laurel, Delaware. Shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2022, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Market Street for a report of a stabbing.

According to a preliminary investigation, Collick and Exantus were involved in a physical altercation following an argument. Investigators believe Collick stabbed Exantus before fleeing the scene. Exantus was transported by ambulance to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was declared deceased.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit conducted the investigation, with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information on this case or who may have been in the area of the crime scene is asked to call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

The case remains under investigation…

