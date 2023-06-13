Splish Splash Water Park Renews Certified Autism Center Designation, Demonstrating Ongoing Commitment to Serving All

Splish Splash Water Park announces its continued partnership with IBCCES by achieving Certified Autism Center™ recertification

CALVERTON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Splish Splash Water Park is proud to announce its continued partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) by achieving recertification as a Certified Autism Center™. This designation reaffirms the water park's unwavering dedication to creating an inclusive and accessible environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families, further solidifying its position as a leader in accessibility within the water park industry.

“Splish Splash is proud to be working with IBCCES to once again achieve recognition as a Certified Autism Center™,” said Splish Splash General Manager Mike Bengtson. “In 2019, we became the first water park in New York State to receive this designation, and our implementation of the IBCCES Accessibility Card last year was a huge success. We always strive to make our park accessible to everyone, and working with organizations such as IBCCES is evidence of our strong commitment to this goal.”

As part of the recertification process, Splish Splash Water Park team members underwent extensive training to enhance their understanding of autism and sensory awareness. By the water park equipping its staff with the necessary knowledge and skills, the park ensures that autistic and sensory sensitive guests receive support and accommodations during their visit.

Suzanne Reek, Executive Director of the Nassau Suffolk Autism Society of America, expressed her gratitude for Splish Splash's commitment to the autism community, stating, "Splish Splash and their team have provided more than 700 individuals with autism and their families with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities every year for the past ten years. We truly can't put into words the incredible yearly event they generously give to our organization and its impact on our families. We appreciate the extra mile they have gone by having staff undergo extensive training to meet the needs of those with autism and other disabilities. The opportunity to attend the park for private time, free tickets, and parking has allowed our families to experience the park in a judgment-free zone and enjoy something many take for granted."

To further enhance the guest experience, Splish Splash introduced the IBCCES Accessibility Card (IAC) in 2022. The IAC is a complimentary resource available to individuals who require special accommodation or services at the park. Individuals with an IAC card are eligible for the park’s ride accessibility program and are encouraged to present their valid IAC at Guest Services. To obtain an IAC, guests can conveniently register via www.accessibilitycard.org.

Since initial autism certification in 2019, Splish Splash has offered Sensory Guides developed in partnership with IBCCES. These guides provide valuable information about the impact on the five senses for each attraction to allow guests to better choose their own adventure throughout their park visit.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman added, “By prioritizing inclusivity and understanding the unique needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, Splish Splash has taken a significant step in ensuring that every visitor can enjoy a safe and enjoyable experience at their water park. This continued commitment demonstrates their understanding of the importance of accessibility and sets a remarkable example for others in the industry. IBCCES commends Splish Splash for their ongoing efforts to create a welcoming environment for all guests.”

For more information about Splish Splash Water Park and its accessibility initiatives, please visit www.splishsplash.com.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Splish Splash Water Park

Splish Splash is New York’s Largest Water Park! Celebrating more than 30 summers of family fun, the Long Island water park first opened in May 1991. Today, Splish Splash is home to 20 water slides and attractions, two wave pools, several kiddie areas and a lazy river.