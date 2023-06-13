ASP Global, LOVEVOLVE® Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership
The products, including the proprietary LOVE Swaddle®, augments ASP Global’s Labor & Delivery offering
Any hospital or birthing center that prioritizes the mother-baby experience, and promotes positive parent-child bonding needs the LOVE Swaddle®”AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ASP Global, a leading strategic sourcing partner for healthcare providers, today announced it will serve as the exclusive authorized North American distributor of LOVEVOLVE®’s mission-driven products for newborns and parents.
— Doug Shaver, CEO & President of ASP Global
LOVEVOLVE®, a Small, Women-Owned Business, launched in 2019 immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of that ﬁrst year, the United States saw a signiﬁcant increase in unreported domestic violence and child abuse due to ‘stay at home’ orders nationwide.
For children aged 0-10, 7.9 million cases of child abuse are reported annually. More than 90% of these abusers are one or both parents, and each case can include more than one child. As a result, the U.S. spends an estimated $428 billion on the ripple effects of childhood trauma.
This research encouraged Sunny Stack Goode, Founder and President, and Presley Goode, Chief Growth Officer — a Virginia-based mother-daughter duo — to spread relationship health awareness at birth by providing resources and a visual cue of ‘LOVE’ to mothers/caregivers.
Resources include their original LOVE Swaddle® and accompanying card which provides Fourth Trimester support, as well as the 10 Signs of a Healthy Relationship from aligned non-profit One Love Foundation. Sunny Stack Goode says, “When a baby is born, so is a mother and a father. Our goal is for every caregiver, once home, to have a visual cue of love connected to the emotional experience of birth."
Goode adds, “Science tells us positive words can have an effect on the brain. Which means by simply and consistently displaying love, we can build a more loving world. We truly believe that LOVEVOLVE® products, and partners like ASP Global, who support getting them to as many families as possible, are changing the world.”
That world-changing mission is what caught the attention of Justin Martin, Chief Product Ofﬁcer at ASP Global. “Addressing the world’s most pressing challenges is a responsibility we all share. We are excited to bring LOVEVOLVE® into our Labor and Delivery product catalog, because these products perfectly align with ASP’s strengths which include innovation, customer-focus, and quality.”
ASP Global offers more than 3,400 products to the top healthcare systems in the U.S. The addition of the LOVE Swaddle® augments their customizable baby care and maternity bag kits. “Our customers will now have a truly unique product to offer their mothers and babies,” Martin added.
“ASP Global is proud to offer the combination of this high-quality, beautiful textile, in addition to the resources which teach healthy, safe relationships. Any hospital or birthing center that prioritizes the mother-baby experience, and promotes positive parent-child bonding needs the LOVE Swaddle®. And we are proud to say it can now be part of any Labor & Delivery package nationwide,” says Doug Shaver, ASP Global’s Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and President.
The signature LOVE Swaddle® has been adopted by several mid-Atlantic hospitals, including The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Bon Secours Mercy Health and HCA. To date, the LOVE Swaddle® has been provided to more than 30,000 families.
Each LOVE Swaddle is 100% organic environmentally-friendly sourced cotton muslin, measuring 45 inches x 45 inches, pre-washed, pressed, and individually packaged for sanitation. There are versions available for both celebration and grief.
The Grief SwaddleTM was created to support families who experience fetal demise. It has the same pattern as the LOVE Swaddle®, but the variety of colors were chosen to illuminate enlightenment and transcendence. Resources include grief guidance and the 10 Signs of a Healthy Relationship.
A new mother at Henrico Doctors Hospital shared, “What a joyful surprise to ﬁnd the beautiful, creative LOVEVOLVE® blanket waiting for us when we arrived in the Mother Baby Unit following the birth of our son. I couldn’t believe we were receiving something so unique and thoughtful, and I was so touched by the message of LOVEVOLVE®.”
LOVEVOLVE® healthcare products are now available exclusively to hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide via ASP Global’s extensive distribution network. To request a sample or for more information, contact ASP Global at 855-867-2190 or email customerservice@aspglobal.com.
ASP Global and LOVEVOLVE® will be appearing together at Booth 854 during the AWHONN Convention to be held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana from June 17-21, 2023.
About ASP Global
With headquarters in the Greater Atlanta Area, ASP Global partners with health systems, labs and healthcare providers to directly develop and source
medical-surgical products and patient-preference items. ASP Global provides customized, comprehensive, clinically-sound supply programs that are designed to optimize their customers’ supply chains through streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, and a proven team of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts.
ASP Global provides more than 3,400 product solutions, including PRIMO Wound Care Management, SAFE-T-FILL® Micro Blood Collection Systems, shumsky® Therapeutic Pillows and the LOVEVOLVE LOVE Swaddle®, in addition to countless customizations of those products through strategic partnerships and the leveraging of supply connections in more than 8 countries and across more than 100 manufacturing facilities. To learn more, visit aspglobal.com
About LOVEVOLVE®
Founded by artist, mother and entrepreneur, Sunny Stack Goode, LOVEVOLVE® utilizes artwork to inspire social change by promoting relationship health at birth. In early 2020, Sunny designed the Love Swaddle®, inspired by her scarves and research that found seeing and thinking positive words like ‘LOVE’ can have an effect on your brain. Child abuse and neglect is the single most preventable cause of mental illness, as stated by the ACE study. Supporting new parents with a positive outlook inspires compassion, inner resiliency, and clarity —all contributors to open communication.
The Love Swaddle® serves as a visual cue to parent with patience, gratitude and love. Simple awareness is the beginning of great change.
Sunny has been featured in Southern Living, Traditional Home, Coastal Living and The Washington Post. To learn more, visit lovevolve.com
JILL WHISKEYMAN
Simpatico Studios, LLC
+1 844-782-7411 ext. 0
email us here