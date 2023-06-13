Women In Nutraceuticals Announces Global Liaison Appointment in India
Rajat Mittal Shah takes inaugural volunteer leadership WIN role in India Gender Equity on the agenda as nutraceuticals industry commits to global evolution
My vision is to foster a supportive and enriching environment for women at every stage of their careers, using mentorship and empowerment as key tools.”MUMBAI, INDIA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN), the non-profit spearheaded by a cohort of global nutraceutical leaders and advocates for gender parity in the industry, today announced the appointment of Rajat Mittal Shah, Global Liaison, India, marking the first official regional liaison outside of the United States of America.
— Rajat Mittal Shah, co-founder, Nutriventia
Shah, who is co-founder of India-based nutraceuticals company Nutriventia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Inventia Healthcare, is acknowledged as one of the foremost industry leaders in India and whose impact and influence is felt across the global nutraceuticals industry.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rajat to this role, with her appointment marking a significant milestone in Women In Nutraceuticals' commitment to empower women within the sector in the region,” said WIN President, Heather Granato, ahead of the official opening of the Nutrify C-Suite Summit in Mumbai, June 8-9.
“India, with its rich heritage of traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda, is a powerful player in the nutraceuticals industry, expected to top US$10 billion by 2026,” said Granato. “The appointment of Rajat as the Global Liaison in India reflects our recognition of the country's strategic importance and the need to support women across the supply chain in the region to unlock their personal and professional potential to achieve gender equity.”
WIN is a non-profit organisation supported by more than 20 volunteers, many at C-Suite level. Regional volunteers serve as the ‘on the ground’ expertise, identifying areas of unique opportunity to grow the organisation’s presence in the region. Whilst there are some common issues related to women in leadership, science and business, across various regions, there are also significant differences in terms of the market constraints, cultural sensitivities and engagement approaches which require careful consideration and implementation.
“It’s a ‘cut, paste, customize’ whereby we want our members to feel both a global connection to our mission, and the ability to connect and drive change at a more local level,” said Granato. “We are sure that under Rajat’s guidance, Women In Nutraceuticals will make a significant impact in empowering women in this rapidly growing sector," she concluded.
Upon the announcement of her WIN appointment, Shah said “it is an honour and a privilege to be appointed the Global Liaison, India for Women In Nutraceuticals. “My vision is to foster a supportive and enriching environment for women at every stage of their careers. From helping women break the glass ceiling in senior positions, to facilitating smooth transitions back into the workforce after childbirth, we will use mentorship and empowerment as key tools.”
“I hope to leverage the immense potential of our female workforce to drive India's nutraceutical industry to new heights,” Shah concluded.
For information about Women In Nutraceuticals in India, global WIN events, membership and sponsorship opportunities, mentoring opportunities, visit WomenInNutraceuticals.org.
About Women In Nutraceuticals
Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) is a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on unlocking the professional and personal potential of women. The organization is igniting a movement to build support for women across the nutraceutical supply chain to help increase the percentage of women holding leadership roles, funding for female-led businesses, and women’s participation in research. Connect with WIN on Linkedin.
The Women In Nutraceuticals Founding Board of Directors & Committee Members
Chairperson: Karen E. Todd, Vice President Global Brand Marketing, Kyowa Hakko (USA)
President: Heather Granato, VP, Partnerships & Sustainability, Food EMEA at Informa Markets (UK)
Vice President: Jan Mills, CEO, Artemis International, Inc. (USA)
Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer: Doug Reader, CEO, Arizona Nutritional Supplements (USA)
Secretary: Lynda Doyle, President & CEO, Avant Nutrition, LLC. (USA)
Directors at Large:
Karen Howard, CEO & Executive Director, Organic and Natural Health Association (USA)
Julia Wiebe, Managing Director, red otc - a Finzelberg company (EU)
Committee Members:
Marketing Committee Co-Chairs – Traci Kantowski (USA) & Gillian Fish (AU)
Engagement Committee Chair – Michelle Martin (USA)
PR Committee Chair – Suzanne Shelton (USA)
Volunteer Chair – Mary Ann Nation-Greenwall (USA)
Global Liaison, India – Rajat Mittal Shah
