Chief Justice Summer Tour 2023

The 2023 Summer Tour will take the Chief Justice, key court staff, and select judges and justices to the northeastern portion of the state from August 14 to 18. Every summer, the Chief Justice and members of the Court travel outside of Lincoln to meet with judges, court and probation staff, and observe local programs and services.

The tour will begin in Wahoo, then head northwest to Schuyler for an event highlighting language diversity. Participants will showcase how the court system collaborates with the community to serve limited-English-speaking court and probation clients. The Justices will end the day with a lawyer's reception in Norfolk, making a stop in Columbus along the way.

The following morning, Hartington court staff will demonstrate their enhanced computer equipment, having been the first court to receive such upgrades. The group will then continue to Dakota City, concluding the day with a gathering of area attorneys in South Sioux City.

Day three will be spent in Winnebago with a full day of activities scheduled for Fremont the next day. Activities include visits to the Mediation Center, County Court, Re-Entry Court, and a Drug Court graduation, with a recognition luncheon between events.

The tour’s final leg will be a visit to the new juvenile court facilities in Omaha, where the Chief Justice and the team will discuss court and probation programs.

These summer tours enhance communication within the judicial branch by maintaining regular contact with courts and probation offices across the state. They also provide an opportunity for the Court to express appreciation to the county and state officials who partner with the Judicial Branch to keep Nebraska’s trial courts running smoothly.