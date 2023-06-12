A Riveting Tale of Survival and Friendship in a Dystopian World
Embark on a literary odyssey as you step into the captivating world meticulously crafted by the talented and award-winning author, Carl H. MitchellYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience the captivating narrative of Carl H. Mitchell's latest creation, “Friendship City: Hanging By A Thread”, as he unveils a gripping tale set in the year 2058. In this thrilling journey, readers are introduced to NYPD detective Nick Garvey and Lenora Allison, the resilient President of a battered United States. Bound by a common purpose, they embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure that tests their mettle. Their mission: to confront the remnants of The World Council, an unrelenting adversary determined to unleash a deadly man-made plague and eradicate the fledgling Friendship City that stands in their way.
In this perilous world, trust is a precious rarity, and the boundaries between friend, foe, and traitor become indistinguishable as Nick and Lenora fight to safeguard everything they hold dear. Friendship City: Hanging By A Thread is a powerful narrative that delves into themes of courage, loyalty, and sacrifice. With gripping intensity, Carl H. Mitchell skillfully crafts a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly turning each page.
Carl H. Mitchell's literary prowess shines through in this remarkable tale, solidifying his status as an accomplished author. Carl, whose debut book A Town Called Wonderful received favorable reviews and multiple honors, once again demonstrates how adept he is at creating complex scenarios and endearing characters.
Friendship City: Hanging By A Thread is now available for purchase worldwide, both online and at leading retailers. Don't let this unforgettable adventure slip through your fingers—immerse yourself in the magic of Friendship City today!
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+ +1 7142495529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other