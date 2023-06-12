CLEAN GROUP EXPANDS ITS COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES IN SYDNEY, NSW

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Logo

commercial cleaning company logo

cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services, is thrilled to announce its expansion of operations in Sydney, NSW. With an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional cleaning solutions to businesses, Clean Group aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality cleaning services in the region.

As the business landscape evolves and organizations prioritize cleanliness and hygiene more than ever, Clean Group recognizes the need to offer comprehensive cleaning services that ensure a safe and healthy environment for employees and customers alike. By expanding its operations in Sydney, Clean Group aims to cater to a wider range of businesses, including offices, retail establishments, medical facilities, educational institutions, and more.

Clean Group's expansion in Sydney brings with it a team of highly skilled and experienced cleaning professionals who are dedicated to providing top-notch cleaning services. The company prides itself on its meticulous attention to detail, advanced cleaning techniques, and eco-friendly practices. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Clean Group customizes its cleaning solutions to meet the specific requirements of each client, ensuring a consistently outstanding level of service.

"Sydney is a vibrant and dynamic city, and we are excited to expand our commercial cleaning services in this thriving market," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. "Clean Group has built a solid reputation for excellence, and we are confident that our expansion will enable us to deliver our exceptional cleaning solutions to more businesses in Sydney. We look forward to helping organizations maintain a clean and healthy work environment."

Clean Group's comprehensive range of cleaning services includes office cleaning, commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, gym cleaning, medical cleaning, school cleaning, and more. The company employs state-of-the-art equipment, industry-leading practices, and safe cleaning products to ensure optimal results and exceed client expectations.

With the expansion in Sydney, Clean Group reaffirms its commitment to being at the forefront of the commercial cleaning industry, continually investing in training, technology, and innovation to deliver unparalleled services. The company's expansion also presents new employment opportunities for local professionals who are passionate about the cleaning industry and wish to join a dynamic and forward-thinking organization.

For more information about Clean Group and its comprehensive range of commercial cleaning services in Sydney, please visit their website at www.clean-group.com.au or contact their office at +61-2-9191-6436.

About Clean Group:
Clean Group is a leading provider of commercial cleaning services in Sydney, NSW. With a focus on delivering exceptional cleaning solutions, the company caters to a diverse range of businesses, including offices, retail establishments, medical facilities, educational institutions, and more. Clean Group's team of highly skilled professionals utilizes advanced cleaning techniques and eco-friendly practices to ensure a safe and healthy environment for employees and customers. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Clean Group aims to be the preferred choice for commercial cleaning services in Sydney.

Suji Siv
Clean Group
291607469398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

CLEAN GROUP EXPANDS ITS COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES IN SYDNEY, NSW

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Suji Siv
Clean Group
291607469398
Company/Organization
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
43b Bridge rd
Westmead, 2145
Australia
+61 2 9160 7469
Visit Newsroom
About

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning

More From This Author
CLEAN GROUP EXPANDS ITS COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES IN SYDNEY, NSW
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Company Highlights the Benefits of Hiring a Professional Service
Clean Group Launches Commercial Cleaning Services in Sydney, NSW
View All Stories From This Author