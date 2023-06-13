Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Named Top Doctor 2023 by Philly Magazine for Fourth Consecutive Year
Dr. David Bottger, a board-certified plastic surgeon, was once again recognized as a Top Doctor for the fourth year in a row by Philadelphia magazine.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Men and women in Philadelphia County who are considering aesthetic procedures to achieve their cosmetic goals often have a wide range of local plastic surgeons to choose from. With countless aesthetic providers available, it can be difficult for individuals to determine the best doctor to address their unique needs. Philadelphia magazine’s annual compilation of “Top Philly Doctors” is one resource that can help potential patients identify the most qualified and reputable healthcare professionals in the region, making it easier for individuals to narrow down their options. Dr. David Bottger, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Newtown Square, was recently named a “Top Philly Doctor” by Philadelphia magazine for 2023, and is among few plastic surgeons in the county to be recognized for four consecutive years. Additionally, Dr. Bottger was honored as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor® this year, marking the sixth year in a row he has maintained the distinction.
Philadelphia magazine’s list of “Top Doctors” is curated based on consumer research conducted by Castle Connolly, a physician-based healthcare information company. Through a rigorous nomination process in which potential candidates are screened based on their education, professional qualifications, memberships, hospital affiliations, disciplinary history, and memberships, the most distinguished doctors and healthcare professionals are identified and included in the “Top Philly Doctors” directory. A physician’s bedside manner and quality of care are also evaluated, ensuring the compilation only includes the top-rated healthcare providers in the region.
Dr. Bottger has served the Philadelphia community for decades with the goal of providing high-quality plastic surgery and top-of-the-line patient care. He takes great pride in his distinction as one of the region’s top providers and is committed to achieving each person’s unique and personal goals, whether they seek out breast augmentation, a tummy tuck, or a complete Mommy Makeover.
About David Bottger, MD
Dr. David Bottger is a Philadelphia-based plastic surgeon who specializes in aesthetic procedures for the face, breasts, and body. Following his graduation from Princeton University, Dr. Bottger received his Doctor of Medicine at Temple University School of Medicine. He completed a general surgery residency at the University of Cincinnati, followed by a prestigious plastic surgery residency and hand surgery fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Dr. Bottger is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). Dr. Bottger is available for interview upon request.
