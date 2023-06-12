All Disabilities Festival Location Change

Submit Release
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to share that the All Disabilities Festival has a new location and will take place at Dorrian Green Park, located at 50 South Belle Street in Columbus, OH 43215, on Sunday, July 16 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. This year, we are proud to partner with several organizations, including the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC), COSI, Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, CareSource, and others.

The All Disabilities Festival is a free and family-friendly event celebrating the unique abilities of people with disabilities. Attendees can look forward to live music, food trucks, face painting, and various interactive activities suitable for all ages. In addition, this year's festival will feature a resource fair with over 30 local organizations that provide services and support for people with disabilities and their families.

Our goal is to create an all-inclusive event that accommodates everyone's needs. Therefore, we have made sure that this year's festival is entirely accessible, with ASL interpreters, Braille materials, and wheelchair-accessible restrooms and parking. We welcome you to join us on July 16 for a day filled with fun, community, and inclusivity!

