56 Citations, Awards and Selections on Film Freeway including Italy, France, Sweden and the USA

OL Italy

Award

56 Citations, Awards Selections on Film Freeway (12/21-6/23) for short films, and "organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com) to American Phantasmagoria (Lulu.com).

Congratulations in the next part of our festival, and don't forget, that your road to Belgrade is only starting. A lot more to come! Best regards, Belgrade International Film Festival team.”
— Belgrade International Film Festival
NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards and Selections on Film Freeway for 2023.

This includes our short films, and 4 books from "organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com) to American Phantasmagoria (Lulu.com).


"We are happy to announce, that your work was just selected by our judging team. At this moment we are presenting you our special golden laurels, that can now be used to promote your work. Now you can find your work on our official website, among other selected pictures, and soon your work will appear on our social media." http://belgradefilmfestival.tilda.ws/officialselectionsspring2023

Congratulations once again, good luck in the next part of our festival, and don't forget, that the road to Belgrade is only starting. A lot more to come.

Best regards, Belgrade International Film Festival team.

Belgrade International Film Festival

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

April 9, 2024

Selected



8 & Halfilm Awards

"organized labor"

May 9, 2023

Award Winner



RED MOVIE AWARDS

"organized labor"

December 25, 2023

Selected



Frida Film Festival

Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)

May 11, 2023

Award Winner



International Film & Script Festival Lotus (Greece)

Death of Hercules

June 7, 2023

Selected



8 & Halfilm Awards

Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)

April 9, 2023

Award Winner



Naples Film Awards

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

April 10, 2023

Award Winner



Sweet Democracy Film Awards

"organized labor"

April 12, 2023

Award Winner



Swedish International Film Festival

"organized labor"

April 7, 2023

Award Winner



Beyond the Curve (Paris)

International Film Festival

"organized labor"

March 8, 2023

Nominee



Swedish International Film Festival

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA

March 7, 2023

Nominee



8 & Halfilm Awards

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

February 9, 2023

Award Winner



Stanley Film Awards

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA

February 10, 2023



Award Winner

Sweet Democracy Film Awards

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA

February 9, 2023



Award Winner

8 & Halfilm Awards

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA

January 7, 2023

Selected





4th Dimension Independent Film Festival

(BALI, Indonesia)

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA

January 5, 2023

Nominee



Sydney Indie Short Festival

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA

December 16, 2022

Semi-Finalist



Swedish International Film Festival

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA

January 9, 2023

Award Winner



The Filmmaker's Space Film Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 30, 2022

Award Winner



Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA

December 10, 2022

Finalist



Fellini Film Festival

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

March 6, 2023

Award Winner



4th Dimension Independent Film Festival (BALI, Indonesia)

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 5, 2022

Nominee





The Atlantis Awards

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

January 10, 2023

Nominee



NewBorn Short Film Festival Berlin

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

November 20, 2022

Selected



Roma Short Film Festival

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

December 5, 2022

Award Winner



New Orleans International Film Awards

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

January 5, 2023



Semi-Finalist

Red Moon Film Festival

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

November 30, 2022

Award Winner



SPAIN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

April 1, 2023

Selected



Monte Carlo Movie Awards

Death of Hercules

September 23, 2022

Semi-Finalist





Best Shorts Competition

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

September 19, 2022

Selected



New York City Film & Television Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

September 4, 2022

Quarter-Finalist



One-Reeler Short Film Competition

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

July 25, 2022

Award Winner



The IndieFEST Film Awards

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

August 1, 2022

Selected



San Diego International Film Awards

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

June 30, 2022

Semi-Finalist



Sweet Democracy Film Awards (Rome)

Death of Hercules

May 9, 2022

Award Winner



Berlin Shorts Award

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

May 5, 2022

Semi-Finalist





Anatolia International Film Festival

Death of Hercules

June 13, 2022

Selected



KIIFF (Kurdistan, Iraq)

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

September 3, 2022

Honorable Mention



New Orleans International Film Awards

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

May 20, 2022

Semi-Finalist



Sweet Democracy Film Awards

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

April 9, 2022

Award Winner



8 & Halfilm Awards

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

April 7, 2022

Selected



Dallas Movie Awards Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

May 10, 2022

Semi-Finalist



Seattle Filmmaker Awards

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

April 10, 2022

Semi-Finalist





Vienna Indie Short Film Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

May 5, 2022

Semi-Finalist



Roma Shorts

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

March 10, 2022

Semi-Finalist



4th Dimension Independent Film Festival (BALI, Indonesia)

Death of Hercules

January 3, 2022

Finalist



Red Moon Film Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 28, 2021

Selected



Swedish International Film Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 7, 2021

Finalist



Philadelphia International Filmmaker Awards

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

February 21, 2022

Finalist



Florida Shorts

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 20, 2021

Semi-Finalist





Milan Arthouse Film Awards

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

April 6, 2022

Nominee



Art Gallery Film Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

November 20, 2021

Selected



Austin International Art Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

August 15, 2021

Nominee



Beyond the Curve (Paris)

International Film Festival

Death of Hercules

August 25, 2021

Award Winner



KIIFF (Kurdistan, Iraq)

Death of Hercules

September 21, 2021

Honorable Mention



Beyond the Curve (Paris)

International Film Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 24, 2020

Finalist

Our 56 Citations, Awards and Selections on Film Freeway from 12/21-6/23 complete.

This includes our short films, and 4 book

submissions from "organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com) to American Phantasmagoria (Lulu.com).

Belgrade International Film Festival

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022

More accolades from Italy and Sweden for my "organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com) in June 2023.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

