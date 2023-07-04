56 Citations, Awards and Selections on Film Freeway including Italy, France, Sweden and the USA
Congratulations in the next part of our festival, and don't forget, that your road to Belgrade is only starting. A lot more to come! Best regards, Belgrade International Film Festival team.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards and Selections on Film Freeway for 2023.
— Belgrade International Film Festival
This includes our short films, and 4 books from "organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com) to American Phantasmagoria (Lulu.com).
"We are happy to announce, that your work was just selected by our judging team. At this moment we are presenting you our special golden laurels, that can now be used to promote your work. Now you can find your work on our official website, among other selected pictures, and soon your work will appear on our social media." http://belgradefilmfestival.tilda.ws/officialselectionsspring2023
Congratulations once again, good luck in the next part of our festival, and don't forget, that the road to Belgrade is only starting. A lot more to come.
Best regards, Belgrade International Film Festival team.
Belgrade International Film Festival
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
April 9, 2024
Selected
8 & Halfilm Awards
"organized labor"
May 9, 2023
Award Winner
RED MOVIE AWARDS
"organized labor"
December 25, 2023
Selected
Frida Film Festival
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)
May 11, 2023
Award Winner
International Film & Script Festival Lotus (Greece)
Death of Hercules
June 7, 2023
Selected
8 & Halfilm Awards
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)
April 9, 2023
Award Winner
Naples Film Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 10, 2023
Award Winner
Sweet Democracy Film Awards
"organized labor"
April 12, 2023
Award Winner
Swedish International Film Festival
"organized labor"
April 7, 2023
Award Winner
Beyond the Curve (Paris)
International Film Festival
"organized labor"
March 8, 2023
Nominee
Swedish International Film Festival
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
March 7, 2023
Nominee
8 & Halfilm Awards
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
February 9, 2023
Award Winner
Stanley Film Awards
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
February 10, 2023
Award Winner
Sweet Democracy Film Awards
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
February 9, 2023
Award Winner
8 & Halfilm Awards
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
January 7, 2023
Selected
4th Dimension Independent Film Festival
(BALI, Indonesia)
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
January 5, 2023
Nominee
Sydney Indie Short Festival
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
December 16, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Swedish International Film Festival
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
January 9, 2023
Award Winner
The Filmmaker's Space Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 30, 2022
Award Winner
Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
December 10, 2022
Finalist
Fellini Film Festival
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
March 6, 2023
Award Winner
4th Dimension Independent Film Festival (BALI, Indonesia)
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 5, 2022
Nominee
The Atlantis Awards
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
January 10, 2023
Nominee
NewBorn Short Film Festival Berlin
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
November 20, 2022
Selected
Roma Short Film Festival
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
December 5, 2022
Award Winner
New Orleans International Film Awards
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
January 5, 2023
Semi-Finalist
Red Moon Film Festival
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
November 30, 2022
Award Winner
SPAIN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
April 1, 2023
Selected
Monte Carlo Movie Awards
Death of Hercules
September 23, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Best Shorts Competition
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
September 19, 2022
Selected
New York City Film & Television Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
September 4, 2022
Quarter-Finalist
One-Reeler Short Film Competition
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
July 25, 2022
Award Winner
The IndieFEST Film Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
August 1, 2022
Selected
San Diego International Film Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
June 30, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Sweet Democracy Film Awards (Rome)
Death of Hercules
May 9, 2022
Award Winner
Berlin Shorts Award
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
May 5, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Anatolia International Film Festival
Death of Hercules
June 13, 2022
Selected
KIIFF (Kurdistan, Iraq)
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
September 3, 2022
Honorable Mention
New Orleans International Film Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
May 20, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Sweet Democracy Film Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 9, 2022
Award Winner
8 & Halfilm Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 7, 2022
Selected
Dallas Movie Awards Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
May 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Seattle Filmmaker Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Vienna Indie Short Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
May 5, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Roma Shorts
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
March 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist
4th Dimension Independent Film Festival (BALI, Indonesia)
Death of Hercules
January 3, 2022
Finalist
Red Moon Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 28, 2021
Selected
Swedish International Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 7, 2021
Finalist
Philadelphia International Filmmaker Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
February 21, 2022
Finalist
Florida Shorts
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 20, 2021
Semi-Finalist
Milan Arthouse Film Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 6, 2022
Nominee
Art Gallery Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
November 20, 2021
Selected
Austin International Art Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
August 15, 2021
Nominee
Beyond the Curve (Paris)
International Film Festival
Death of Hercules
August 25, 2021
Award Winner
KIIFF (Kurdistan, Iraq)
Death of Hercules
September 21, 2021
Honorable Mention
Beyond the Curve (Paris)
International Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 24, 2020
Finalist
More accolades from Italy and Sweden for my "organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com) in June 2023.
