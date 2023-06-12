Meeting with the President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa

TAJIKISTAN, June 12 - On June 12, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation the President of the Asian Development Bank, Mr. Masatsugu Asakawa.

At the meeting, issues of current cooperation and prospects of relations between Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank were discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Tajikistan and the ADB during 25 years of partnership, including the financing of 180 projects in various fields of our country by this financial institution in the amount of more than 2.5 billion US dollars.

Mr. Masatsugu Asakawa mentioned the significant opportunities of Tajikistan in the production and export of clean and renewable energy and in this context the development of the "green economy" and once again confirmed the approval of the Asian Development Bank of supporting Tajikistan's contribution to the global agenda of climate change.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the issue of cooperation between the parties to continue the implementation of reforms and economic transformation. Also, the development of the energy sector and the issues of climate change were considered among the important areas of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank.

In connection with the complex situation of today's world and the intensification of its consequences, it was considered necessary to take joint measures to prevent and reduce the impact of risks and negative factors on the national economy.

During the meeting, other topics of mutual interest were also touched upon.