Xue Mo Advocates: Love and Wisdom are the Master-keys that Open the World

Speaker -Xue Mo Audiobook is Available now

In the ancient Chinese myth “Lotus Lantern,” A mother told her son that only with two powerful weapons could he conquer the God to save her: love and wisdom

Build a community of shared future for all mankind, Respect diversity and achieve win-win development. Live in harmony with nature and embrace inner oneness.” — Xue Mo

AURORA, IL, US, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ancient Chinese myth “Lotus Lantern,” it seemed impossible for a mortal boy to defeat the mighty God Erlang. However, his mother told him that only with two powerful weapons could he conquer the God: love and wisdom. These words, resembling a thunderbolt, were deeply engraved in my heart.

Renowned writer Xue Mo delivered a keynote speech “The Essence of Humanistic Spirit” at the unveiling ceremony of “Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation” held at the School of Foreign Languages, Ningbo University on June 6th 2023.

In his speech, Xue Mo pointed out that in the post-pandemic era, global society is now filled with a high uncertainty, and people are both hopeful and perplexed about the future. Faced with unprecedented changes, he stressed that Chinese culture and literature needs to accelerate its global outreach to provide new ideas and new solutions for the sustainable development of all mankind. To achieve this end, he advocated that “love” and “wisdom” would be the master-keys to the dissemination of Chinese culture and literature.

Xue Mo also shared his observations about the presence of Chinese literature overseas.

“Compared with the active literary creation and richly themed works in China, the overall dissemination of contemporary Chinese literature overseas is not satisfactory. Chinese writers and scholars should further integrate into the contemporary global context, learn international rules and norms, and actively bring Chinese culture to the world, serving the well-being of people across the globe.”

To date, Xue Mo has published 105 Chinese works, some of which have been translated into over 30 languages, distributed globally, and have become an important medium for the dissemination of Chinese culture. In 2022, Xue Mo and his works ranked top in the most searched topics in the international media at the Frankfurt Book Fair, and were hailed as one of the most impressive events of that year’s fair.

Xue Mo wished his team could work together with the School of Foreign Languages at Ningbo University, Zhejiang Translation Research Institute, and College of Science and Technology, Ningbo University to create channels for Chinese literature and Chinese culture to reach the world, presenting fascinating Chinese stories and benefiting more scholars and writers during their partnership.

The project of “Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation” is led by Professor Tu, who serves as the Distinguished Director of the School of Foreign Languages at Ningbo University, the Director of Zhejiang Translation Research Institute, and a doctoral supervisor. To be noted, the research faculties are mainly PhD holders in translation studies and literature, with rich experience in translating Chinese culture and literature.

The research center has also appointed several renowned scholars as special advisors, including Huang Youyi, the Executive Vice President of the Translators Association of China. Its establishment reflects the new trend of China’s higher education institutions and well-known writers strengthening cooperation and jointly promoting the international dissemination of Chinese literature. This partnership model is conducive to leveraging the strengths of both parties and achieving mutual benefits.

Director Tu stated that the center will be committed to conducting academic research and translation practices related to Xue Mo, with the goal of uncovering the literary and cultural value of Xue Mo’s works. By showcasing the literary charm and eastern wisdom of writer Xue Mo to global readers, the center seeks to further promote Chinese culture and literature to international communities and societies.

“Nowadays, we find ourselves in a rather absurd era. What kind of era is this? On one hand, everyone seems to be exceptionally lonely; on the other, the world is incredibly noisy, to the point where we can’t escape the flood of information. The pressure of technology on humanity has reached an unprecedented level. However, the difficulties and wars faced by mankind have not diminished at all. Why is that? It is because of the division: the division of each individual’s body and mind, as well as the disunity and disconnection of the entire world. So, How can we as humans find a way out?” Xue Mo revealed the shared dilemma faced by humanity today and then offered a solution to it.

In the ancient Chinese myth “Lotus Lantern,” it seemed impossible for a mortal boy to defeat the mighty God Erlang. However, his mother told him that only with two powerful weapons could he conquer the God: love and wisdom. These words, resembling a thunderbolt, were deeply engraved in my heart.

“Throughout the journey of leaving my hometown, venturing across the nation, and ultimately stepping onto the world stage, I have always focused on love and wisdom within Eastern culture. Love signifies unconditionally treating the world and others with kindness; wisdom represents choice, and Chinese wisdom is all about finding solutions to look inward and return to one’s inner self, not being controlled by external conditions, and therefore attaining unconditional happiness and freedom. It is through this “love” and “wisdom” that Chinese and Western cultures can truly communicate with and understand each other, and Chinese wisdom can then provide new insights and new possibilities for the challenges faced by human society.”

Xue Mo’s thought-provoking speech won applause from the audience. At the end of his speech, he also explained the universal values of Chinese civilization:

Build a community of shared future for all mankind,

Respect diversity and achieve win-win development.

Live in harmony with nature and embrace inner oneness.

Follow the Dao and prosper as a greater peaceful world.

These principles are not only the universal values of the Chinese nation, but they can also serve as the universal values of the entire world, playing an important guiding role in modern society.

This unveiling ceremony marked the official launch of “Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation” in Ningbo. It may also predict that Xue Mo’s works imbued with Eastern love and wisdom will reach a wider international audience, adding strength to Chinese culture and injecting new vitality into world civilization.

P.S. Amazon Link of the Newly Translated Novel “Into the Desert”：

https://www.amazon.com/Into-Desert-Xuemo/dp/1592652549/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=into+the+desert+xuemo&qid=1676602370&sr=8-1

To Listen “ Selected Stories by Xue Mo ”in Audiobook

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Selected-Stories-by-Xuemo-%E9%9B%AA%E6%BC%A0%E5%B0%8F%E8%AF%B4%E7%B2%BE%E9%80%89/dp/B09HJHC6GQ/ref=sr_1_1?crid=19HANN8DZ2PON&keywords=Selected+Stories+by+Xuemo&qid=1686564444&sprefix=selected+stories+by+xuemo%2Caps%2C476&sr=8-1

Xue Mo Culture Network ：

www.xuemo.cn

www.xuemo.com