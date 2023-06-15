AV-Comparatives Releases the Half-Year Report of 16 Consumer Anti-Virus Products in Real-World Protection Test

Leading anti-virus test lab releases full test results covering four months of testing of the Real-World Protection Test in February-May 2023

Our Real-World Protection Test gives you free information about products that help you to be protected against Internet-borne threats.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of its February to May 2023 Real-World Protection Test for consumer security solutions. 16 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their protection against Internet-borne threats.

The Real-World Protection Test by AV-Comparatives simulated real-world conditions as users would find them daily. The test accurately determined if each threat used could make malicious changes to the test system. The included False-positive test ensures that users are not receiving false alarms. Programs with high levels of false alarms had their award levels reduced.

The products evaluated by AV-Comparatives were:
Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, Norton Antivirus Plus, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Anti-Virus and Trend Micro Internet Security.

In this Consumer Real-World Protection Test, nine vendors reached the highest award level, ADVANCED+. These were (in alphabetical order):
Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, G Data, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft and Total Defense.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the Real-World Protection Test February-May 2023 report can be read or downloaded free of charge, and without registration, from the lab’s website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/


About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.   

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

