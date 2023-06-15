AV-Comparatives Releases the Half-Year Report of 16 Consumer Anti-Virus Products in Real-World Protection Test
Leading anti-virus test lab releases full test results covering four months of testing of the Real-World Protection Test in February-May 2023
Our Real-World Protection Test gives you free information about products that help you to be protected against Internet-borne threats.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of its February to May 2023 Real-World Protection Test for consumer security solutions. 16 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their protection against Internet-borne threats.
The Real-World Protection Test by AV-Comparatives simulated real-world conditions as users would find them daily. The test accurately determined if each threat used could make malicious changes to the test system. The included False-positive test ensures that users are not receiving false alarms. Programs with high levels of false alarms had their award levels reduced.
The products evaluated by AV-Comparatives were:
Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, Norton Antivirus Plus, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Anti-Virus and Trend Micro Internet Security.
In this Consumer Real-World Protection Test, nine vendors reached the highest award level, ADVANCED+. These were (in alphabetical order):
Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, G Data, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft and Total Defense.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the Real-World Protection Test February-May 2023 report can be read or downloaded free of charge, and without registration, from the lab’s website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
