" Unlocking Sustainable Solutions & Embracing Circular Economy: 2nd Polyolefins, Markets & Innovations Meet in Brussels"
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyolefins industry is eagerly anticipating the 2nd Sustainable Polyolefins, Markets & Innovations conference, set to take place on June 21-22, 2023, in the vibrant city of Brussels. This highly anticipated event, organized by CMT, will bring together esteemed industry leaders, influential policymakers, innovative researchers, and forward-thinking brand owners to explore the latest trends, strategies, and technologies in sustainable polyolefins.
The conference will dive into key topics that are shaping the future of the polyolefins industry, addressing global economic outlook, strategies to navigate uncertain markets, and the impact of EU policies on plastics. Renowned experts will share valuable insights on accelerating and implementing the circular economy, focusing on solutions to close the loop on polypropylene and redesigning flexible packaging for maximum circularity.
Leading the discussions will be an exceptional panel of speakers, including Dr. Werner Bosmans from DG Environment at the European Commission, who will shed light on EU policies and their implications for the plastics industry. Robert Hogan, a Consultant - Energy & Chemicals Advisory from NexantECA, will provide valuable strategies to survive in uncertain polyolefins markets, while Bart Van Hoof, the Global Marketing & Competence Center Leader for Circular Economy at SABIC Europe, will highlight plastic packaging innovations and the importance of circularity. Charlotte de Montpellier, Senior Economist of ING Economic Research will analyse what’s in the horizon for global economy, energy prices and inflation!
The conference will also showcase disruptive advancements in the polyolefins industry. Prof. Edward Kosior, the CEO of Nextek, will discuss sustainable polyolefins for rigid & flexible packaging and consumer products. Graham Houlder, Project Coordinator & Managing Director of CEFLEX provides updates on redesigning flexible packaging for maximum circularity. Jeroen Kelder, Founder & Managing Partner at Infinity Recycling, will share insights on the disruptive nature of a transition from a centralized, linear plastics economy, dominated by the petrochemical industry to a distributed, circular plastics economy where roles & responsibilities are different. Steven Burns, Commercial Director of ReVentas will delve into technology innovation for the purification of waste polyethylene for food-grade applications.
Furthermore, the conference will feature thought-provoking presentations from industry leaders such as Wiebe Schipper, the Vice President of European Operations at PureCycle Technologies, and Olivier Adam, the Head of Primary Packaging Europe at ExxonMobil Petroleum & Chemical, who will explore the latest advancements in closing the loop on polyolefins and plastics circularity and the journey towards value chain collaboration, Brendan Hill, Sustainable Market Development & Sales for EMEA from Braskem Netherlands offers Solutions to decouple from fossil fuels.
Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions, case studies, and interactive sessions led by experts like Jiwon Sung from ISCC Systems, Gavin Lewis from Innovate UK's Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Challenge, Nathalie Jude, Director Sustainability Closures global at Aptar Closures and Christian Abl, the Director of Recycling at Reclay Group.
Networking opportunities will be abundant throughout the conference, allowing participants to connect with industry peers, potential partners, and solution providers. Attendees will have the chance to forge collaborations, exchange knowledge, and drive innovation across the polyolefins value chain.
To ensure a dynamic and safe experience for all attendees, the conference will adhere to strict health and safety protocols in accordance with local regulations and guidelines. For those unable to attend in person, virtual participation options will be available, ensuring a global reach and encouraging international collaboration.
About CMT Events: CMT Events is a renowned organizer of premier conferences and exhibitions, delivering exceptional content, networking opportunities, and business growth platforms across various industries. The company aims to bring together industry experts, decision-makers, and innovators to drive sustainable practices, foster collaborations, and inspire growth.
Grace Oh
