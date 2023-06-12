Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Perry Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Greater Lima, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
City of Delphos, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Ashland Green Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Austinburg Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Orwell Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Athens Le-Ax Regional Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trimble Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Clark Northwestern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Clinton Blanchester Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Community Improvement Corporation of the East Liverpool Area
10/1/2020 TO 9/30/2022		 Basic Audit
City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Columbiana County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Parma Heights Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Darke Arcanum Area Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Delaware Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Delaware County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Xenia Township-City of Xenia Joint Economic Development District 1
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hardin Upper Scioto Valley Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Harrison Harrison Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Jewett
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jackson Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Cross Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Village of Timberlake
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning The Unlimited Classroom
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Muskingum Zanesville-Newton Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Bearfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Pickaway Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Pike Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Waverly
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Portage Portage Geauga Juvenile Detention Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Putnam County Schools Insurance Group
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Greensburg Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca AVR Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Shelby Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Liberty Local School District
SPECIAL AUDIT
4/9/2018 TO 6/30/2019		 Special Audit
Warren Trumbull County Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Village of Port Washington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Van Wert Community Improvement Corporation of City of Van Wert and Van Wert County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Van Wert County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wayne South Central Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Liberty Preparatory School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit

