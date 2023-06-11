Correction: Domestic Assault / Royalton Barracks / 23B2002746

The name of the investigating trooper was incorrect in an earlier version of this release and has been corrected below.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2002746

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Christian Hunt

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06-11-23 / 0259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jenkins Brook Road, Chelsea

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Danielle Whitney

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06-11-23, at approximately 0259, Troopers were called to a residence on Jenkins Brook Road, Chelsea for a family disturbance. After Troopers arrived an investigation revealed that Danielle Whitney had assaulted a family member. Whitney was taken into custody and later released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Court on 06-12-23.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06-12-23 / 1230 PM

COURT: Orange

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov