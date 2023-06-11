Correction: Domestic Assault / Royalton Barracks / 23B2002746
The name of the investigating trooper was incorrect in an earlier version of this release and has been corrected below.
CASE#: 23B2002746
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Christian Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06-11-23 / 0259 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jenkins Brook Road, Chelsea
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Danielle Whitney
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06-11-23, at approximately 0259, Troopers were called to a residence on Jenkins Brook Road, Chelsea for a family disturbance. After Troopers arrived an investigation revealed that Danielle Whitney had assaulted a family member. Whitney was taken into custody and later released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Court on 06-12-23.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06-12-23 / 1230 PM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
Troop B: Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933