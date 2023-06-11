Statement from Councilmember Kristin Mink on Remarks from June 6 Board of Education Meeting
MARYLAND, November 6 - For Immediate Release: Sunday, June 11, 2023
From the Office of Councilmember Kristin Mink
Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink issued the following statement:
"On Tuesday, June 6, I spoke at a Montgomery County Board of Education meeting about inclusive education and whether families should be permitted to opt their children out of LGBTQIA-inclusive curriculum materials. I regret that although my remarks were focused on promoting inclusion, they created an opportunity for misunderstanding and mischaracterization. I apologize for the hurt that this caused in the Muslim community.
"Even when individuals disagree about difficult issues, I am committed to finding space to foster authentic dialogue and seeking points of understanding. I sat down to hear from Muslim community members before my remarks on Tuesday and with District 5 Muslim leaders on Thursday. I listened, and I understand their concerns.
"I look forward to continuing to work with members of our Muslim and LGBTQIA+ communities as we take on issues of importance for all residents."
# # #Release ID: 23-209
Media Contact: Chris Willhelm 240-777-7951
Categories: Kristin Mink