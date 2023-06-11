Submit Release
News Search

There were 183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,066 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Councilmember Kristin Mink on Remarks from June 6 Board of Education Meeting

MARYLAND, November 6 - For Immediate Release: Sunday, June 11, 2023

From the Office of Councilmember Kristin Mink


Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink issued the following statement:

"On Tuesday, June 6, I spoke at a Montgomery County Board of Education meeting about inclusive education and whether families should be permitted to opt their children out of LGBTQIA-inclusive curriculum materials. I regret that although my remarks were focused on promoting inclusion, they created an opportunity for misunderstanding and mischaracterization. I apologize for the hurt that this caused in the Muslim community.

"Even when individuals disagree about difficult issues, I am committed to finding space to foster authentic dialogue and seeking points of understanding. I sat down to hear from Muslim community members before my remarks on Tuesday and with District 5 Muslim leaders on Thursday. I listened, and I understand their concerns.

"I look forward to continuing to work with members of our Muslim and LGBTQIA+ communities as we take on issues of importance for all residents."

# # #

Release ID: 23-209
Media Contact: Chris Willhelm 240-777-7951
Categories: Kristin Mink

You just read:

Statement from Councilmember Kristin Mink on Remarks from June 6 Board of Education Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more