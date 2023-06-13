MEDIA ALERT: 15,000 Male and Female Scouts to Gather at Boy Scouts of America’s 20th National Jamboree

ScoutsBSA girls enjoying white water rafting. During the National Jamboree, Scouts participate in a wide range of outdoor experiences. Scouts zip-lining over 3,200 linear feet of cable across the picturesque Summit Bechtel Reserve Since 1937, National Jamborees have been Scouting's biggest event celebrating the adventure and traditions of Scouting. Find out more about jamboree in this fact sheet.

Held every 4 years, the National Jamboree provides journalists with opportunities to report on amazing sights, sounds & stories at Scouting's largest gathering.

MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ALERT: Opportunity to Cover the Gathering of 15,000 Male and Female Scouts and Scouters from Across the United States At The Boy Scouts of America’s 20th National Jamboree

WHAT: The Boy Scouts of America’s 2023 National Jamboree

WHEN: Media Access is available from July 20 - 27, 2023

WHERE: Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve in Mount Hope, West Virginia

WHY: The National Jamboree provides journalists with opportunities to report on amazing sights, sounds and stories. The BSA’s dedicated Media Team will be on hand to assist in securing the best coverage possible.

MORE: National Jamboree is the largest outdoor educational event organized by the Boy Scouts of America. Held every four years, the Jamboree offers a program of educational and training events; high adventure activities; tests of strength and endurance; entertainment, and camaraderie with fellow Scouts from around the nation.

2023 will be the first National Jamboree to include ScoutsBSA female participants. The Boy Scout program was renamed ScoutsBSA when female participants were welcomed in 2019.

National Jamboree is the best of Scouting rolled into 10 days of friends, fun and adventure. Held in the wilds of West Virginia, the Summit Bechtel Reserve is a training, Scouting, and adventure center for the millions of youths and adults involved in the Boy Scouts of America and anyone who loves the outdoors.

Bordering the New River Gorge National Park, the site also serves as the permanent home for the Boy Scouts of America’s National Jamborees and features more than 14,000 acres of excitement and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will help attendees “Live Scouting’s Adventure.” At the 2023 National Jamboree, Scouts will experience a wide range of thrilling adventure activities, including:

o Zip-lining over 3,200 linear feet of cable across the picturesque Summit Bechtel Reserve.

o Mountain biking on trails covering 33 miles

o Skateboarding in the second largest skate park in the world

o Technical climbing on an incredible man-made facility, hand-sculpted to mimic the local rock formations of the nearby New River Gorge

o Shooting sporting clays and trap on a range ranked #3 in the world for shooting opportunities

o Riding on a world-class BMX course ranked #2 in the world for square footage of facilities

o Aquatic sports including swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding

o Experiencing white water rafting through the New River Gorge National Park surrounded by the stunning West Virginia scenery

o Playing multiple disc golf courses devised to challenge their skills within the mountain terrain and wooded landscape of SBR – Summit Bechtel Reserve

o Taking part in a Spartan Race where Scouts will team-up to climb over, crawl under, run past and navigate a challenging course of obstacles

Scouts will also take part in a variety of inspirational and educational experiences, including:

o Exploring STEM by programming autonomous vehicles to race around a track or utilizing hand gestures to control drones in the Scout vs. Drone cage match

o Discovering how NASA is moving forward toward human exploration of Mars, and how the Artemis program will take humans back to the moon to stay

o Practicing Orienteering, the ability to use a highly detailed map and compass to find their way

o Earning any one of dozens of different Merit Badges ranging from Archaeology, Chemistry, and Engineering to Fishing, Forestry, Robotics, Sustainability, Theatre, and Welding

o Joining the team from United States Patent and Trademark Office to discover, design, create, and innovate while learning what it takes to change our world through inventing and entrepreneurship

About the 2023 National Jamboree

