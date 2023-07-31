Foundry Town Survivors Bring Their Music Home To Ann Arbor

Foundry Town Survivors Live at the Necto "Hey!" Cover Art

Hometown Rockers Return to the Scene of the Crime

It’s not about the destination but the journey itself. You want to savor every second, hearing these tales with heart and soul, blooming in a cauldron of blues, rock, country, Americana and folk.” — Punk Head Magazine, Los Angeles CA

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- They’ve traveled around the world, but they’ve never forgotten where they came from. Former Townies and members of the late 70’s group Vantage Point!, Mark Tomorsky and Tommy Johnsmiller burst out of the Ann Arbor music scene with performances at the Montreux Jazz Festival and The Olympics. As Foundry Town Survivors, they return to their roots with a rare Michigan concert appearance this year at the Necto on September 21.

Both Tom and Mark had successful careers in the music business, but there was always the feeling that there was some unfinished business between them. Even though they live 2,000 miles apart in Ypsilanti and Las Vegas, they reunited in 2021 as Foundry Town Survivors writing and recording new music and videos which are gaining a growing loyal following internationally and especially in their old stomping grounds. Foundry Town Survivors wear their Michigan rock influences proudly on their sleeves, mixing it with hints of Americana to create their own signature sound.

For the Necto show, they’ll be joined by local heroes Jim King - Keyboards (Masquerade), Chip Trombley - Drums (Vantage Point!), and Jeff Jones - Guitar (Lightnin’). The show will feature songs from their EP along with new unreleased material. The legendary Michael On Fire kicks off the night at 7:00pm sharp. Native son Scott Westerman of Keener13.com will be the show's guest MC.

When asked why a premiere in Ann Arbor, they replied, “When we thought about where we wanted to showcase FTS, there was no doubt that doing it in our old stomping grounds was the only choice. We’re not doing this for the money, this is where it all started. We tried hard to do it for free and we apologize for charging an admission. We’ve done everything we could do to keep the costs low without sacrificing our production values. This isn’t going to be just another bar band reunion…”

About their latest release "Hey!", Sarah Conway of Plastic Magazine wrote: “'Hey!' is a potent dose of rock that exudes nostalgia and pure musical energy. The band’s original style and their mission to craft authentic and engaging music shine through in every note. With their explosive guitar riffs, powerful vocals and electrifying energy, Foundry Town Survivors prove that rock and roll is still alive and kicking."

FTS appears at the Necto, 516 E. Liberty; Ann Arbor, Michigan on Thursday, September 21st at 7:00pm sharp. Doors open at 6:30pm. 21 and over (ID required). Advance Tickets are available at necto.com at $10.00, $15 at the door.

For more information on the Survivors, visit https://foundrytownsurvivors.com