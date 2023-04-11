Foundry Town Survivors Play The Blues: “In My Dreams”

"In My Dreams" Cover Art Foundry Town Survivors Foundry Town Survivors

“In My Dreams” touches on a personal note…

Lightning in the sky, an angel learns to fly, things I’ll only see in my dreams...” — Foundry Town Survivors

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry Town Survivors play the blues on their latest track, “In My Dreams” which will be released on April 21, 2023, with a music video to be released on May 19, 2023. During a recent interview, Survivors Mark Tomorsky and Tommy Johnsmiller provided some insights about the origin of the song.

Tommy: “Mark played me a track that had a heavy, swampy kind of feel. It took me back to my early days playing blues in clubs in and around Detroit. The track spoke to me right away and I knew that the guitar part Mark was playing was one of those ‘signature’ parts you can build a whole song around. There was so much power in its simplicity. I loved the riff and since it was so bluesy, it felt natural to do a ’call and response’ with the voice and guitar.”

“Like a blues song, the track’s mood launched me headfirst into a confrontation with some very challenging personal losses I was working my way through. Lyric ideas started bubbling up and it all came pouring out at once. It was truly cathartic. I looked back at the lyrics and realized that not only did they describe what was going on with me but they could echo any number of difficult circumstances that people go through at some point in their lives.”

Mark: “Tommy killed it on this track. We knew we had to come up with a video that would do it justice. It was a no-brainer to enlist our director pal, Paul Crowder, (Eight Days A Week, Last Play At Shea,) and his team, (Editor Ede Bell Crowder and Director of Photography Emily Morgan) to help us do something cool for this. We had planned to shoot a couple of other songs during a three-day stop in Los Angeles and we somehow managed to wiggle this one in.”

“Up to now, we haven't shown much of ourselves in our videos and Paul thought it was time to do a ‘behind the scenes’ video. We were going to record some parts for the track at our friend Jeff Peter's Studio F in South Pasadena, so it was decided to film the whole process. What came from that session was a look at how reality is suspended for artists when they are creating. The ‘day to day’ reality stays at the door as the ‘creative reality’ takes over in the studio. Things return to the ‘normal’ reality as the guys leave to go back to the ‘day-to-day.’ At least that's how it feels to us!”

Tommy and Mark are seasoned multi-instrumentalists who’ve worked together on and off since their high school days. They’ve racked up thousands of hours performing, touring, writing, recording - paying their dues playing Rock, Jazz, Blues, Country, and Americana - melding these influences into a sound that is uniquely theirs.

Foundry Town Survivors are virtually based in the Ann Arbor-Detroit area. Tommy resides there today, and Mark grew up there but now calls Las Vegas home. They continue to wear their Detroit roots proudly. Many listeners are often surprised to learn that the Survivors’ songs are created by two musicians collaborating nearly 2,000 miles and two time zones apart.

About

For more info, e-mail Foundry Town Music at fts@foundrytownsurvivors.com or visit their website at www.foundrytownsurvivors.com.

Foundry Town Survivors - "In My Dreams" (Official Video)