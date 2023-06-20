Foundry Town Survivors Unleash Electrifying Rock Anthem "Hey!"

"Hey!" Cover Art Foundry Town Survivors Tommy Johnsmiller and Mark Tomorsky

I was minding my own business until you came along and slayed me” — Foundry Town Survivors

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry Town Survivors continue their quest to push the boundaries of their songwriting in whatever direction they please with a high-energy, take-no-prisoners, rocker titled: Hey!

Don’t look for any mandolins or acoustic guitars on this track. It’s “balls to the wall” electric guitars with, in case you hadn’t grasped the concept, a little screaming B3 organ added for good measure. The track takes off with a roar and proceeds to take you through a journey of instantaneous infatuation that bobs and weaves to a climax reminiscent of early Van Halen.

To keep things fresh and fun the band has been diving back into their rock roots lately. FTS’ Big Fat Rhythm section, led by Tommy J’s bass, rises to the occasion keeping things fast, edgy and catchy as hell. Mark T’s guitar work is nothing short of outstanding and his vocal lends a nice melodic touch to the proceedings.

MT - “This past winter, it felt like we’d caught up with our softer side. Early on we were doing a lot with acoustic instruments, lush melodies, lots of harmonies. It was a great way for us to get started. But we both felt it was time to peek around the corner, “unleash the hounds” and let it rock!”

TJ - “This is the song we all wanted to write back in high school, except that most of what we wrote back then was garbage! (laughs) It wasn’t until we reached this point with our writing and producing that we felt that we could do justice to a song like Hey!”

MT - “Needless to say, “boy / girl” songs have literally been done to death and beyond. We knew we had to put our own twist on it to keep it fun and exciting without surrendering to the typical treatments that you usually hear.”

TJ - “We still wanted it to remind our listeners of the best of what had come before, sort of an homage, I guess, to our youthful selves and the effect that bands like Van Halen, Deep Purple, AC/DC, et al, had on our undeveloped psyches! (laughs) The hardest thing about doing this was to keep it sounding simple. Those bands were so good at that. I think we did pretty well!”

Hey! drops on July 14th, and will be available on all streaming platforms. Written by Mark Tomorsky and Tommy Johnsmiller, mixed and mastered by FTS’ secret weapon, Jeff Peters (Beach Boys, Timothy B. Schmit, Brian Setzer)

Put on your headphones and crank it up to eleven…you’re only young once?