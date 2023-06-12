The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary This July
Leading Catholic nonprofit commemorates decade of service with ’10 Days Giving’ featuring Instagram Giveaways, Volunteerism and Community Events June 13-22PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This July, The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP), an independent nonprofit community foundation committed to growing Catholic philanthropy in the Greater Philadelphia area, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary.
“What started as a dream 10 years ago has turned into a thriving nonprofit foundation that not only helps people all over the greater Philadelphia area but also accomplishes this with the love and intention of the teachings of our Catholic faith,” said Sarah Hanley, Chief Executive Officer for The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia. “This past year, we have been highlighting the people and organizations who have helped shape CFGP into what it is today. I’m excited to see what our next 10 years will bring.”
Founded on the principles of transparency and accountability and built on the teachings of Jesus Christ, CFGP is the leading resource for Catholic and faith-based philanthropy in the Philadelphia area. They work with donors to manage their charitable funds by helping them choose investment opportunities that meet their individual philanthropic goals. Since 2013, CFGP has distributed over $20M from funds established. Additionally, the number of funds CFGP manages has grown steadily. Today they have 130 Catholic funds with 9,843 donors. In addition, CFGP has granted $18M through our network of charitable funds.
Over the years, through their nonprofit consulting services, CFGP has expanded to include support and direction with growing and sustaining parishes, ministries and Catholic organizations. Through this collaboration, their nonprofit consulting services have raised more than $200M.
One such organization that CFGP has partnered with is Catholic Human Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the area’s largest faith-based provider. Catholic Human Services helps amplify its mission and fund critical community programs for housing and homelessness, food insecurity and hunger, in addition to services for at-risk youth, senior citizens, individuals with intellectual disabilities, families, single parents, immigrants and refugees.
“The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia continues to be a leader in Catholic philanthropy and a long-standing partner of Catholic Human Services,” said Jim Amato, Secretary for Catholic Human Services. “Their support and nonprofit development expertise have been a true blessing over the past 10 years. With their help, we’re able to continue providing critical, life-sustaining services to hundreds of thousands of people in the Greater Philadelphia area each year.”
As a ‘thank you’ to CFGP’s supporters and the Greater Philadelphia Catholic community for their unwavering support over the past decade, the Foundation will host a ’10 Days of Giving’ celebration from June 13-22, 2023, leading up to its anniversary month. The 10-day giving campaign will include daily Instagram giveaways featuring items from some of Philadelphia’s favorite sports teams, restaurants, and experiences; in addition, employee volunteer and community events are planned in partnership with St. Cyprian Parish Food Bank, St. John’s Hospice, the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, St. Kevin Parish, St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Francis de Sales School, and the Office for Black Catholics, to spread gratitude among the Greater Philadelphia community.
CFGP will also host a 10-year celebratory reception, sponsored by Franklin Street Giving Tree Foundation, Kearns Media Consulting Group, Kennedy Printing, and Letter Concepts, Inc., later this fall on Monday, October 30, at 6 p.m. at the Union League Liberty Hall. This event is free to attend and open to the public. To RSVP, visit thecfgp.org/10th-anniversary/celebration. For sponsorship opportunities, visit thecfgp.org/10ya-sponsorships.
For more information, visit thecfgp.org/10th-anniversary.
###
About The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP)
The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP) is an independent, nonprofit community foundation committed to growing philanthropy and supporting the mission and ministries of the Catholic Church in the Greater Philadelphia area. CFGP provides a wide range of services, including charitable funds management, grantmaking, and nonprofit consulting, to help Catholic organizations and donors make a positive impact in their communities. 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia. Over the past decade, CFGP has distributed over $20 million to Catholic organizations through
Nicole Biemer
NB Publicity
nicole@nbpublicity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube