Coca-Cola and Six Flags Unveil Innovative Micro Market featuring Amazon’s Technology to Revolutionize Theme Parks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Six Flags Great Adventure has officially opened the doors to its revolutionary retail store, Quick Six. Teaming up with Coca-Cola, the iconic destination for family fun unveiled the first-ever frictionless micro market inside a theme park at a ribbon cutting earlier this month.
Recognizing the importance of a spectacular customer experience, Six Flags partnered with Coca-Cola to introduce its innovative concept store featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. The seamless shopping experience allows guests to quickly purchase park essentials while affording them more time to enjoy thrill-seeking rides.
“We strive to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience that you will remember forever,” said Stephanie Borges, vice president, Six Flags “Checkout-free stores powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology are a quick and easy way we can help our guests save time and maximize their fun.”
The 400-square-foot Quick Six store has a curated selection of Coca-Cola products, Six Flags memorabilia, and more to be bought with its automated checkout-free process.
“Quick Six is an innovative collaboration between Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Six Flags that pairs refreshing Coca-Cola beverages with summer fun,” said Rachel Chahal, director of amusement and eatertainment partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company.
With the advent of this frictionless theme park micro market, Six Flags and Coca-Cola have reshaped the amusement landscape with a new era of customer-centric experiences.
"Amazon is excited to collaborate with Six Flags and Coca-Cola to deliver a better experience for guests and enable them to spend more time enjoying all these iconic parks have to offer,” said Jon Jenkins, vice president of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.
For media inquiries, please contact quicksix@entmarketing.com
#######
About The Coca-Cola Company:
The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‑Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, Smartwater, Vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Six Flags Great Adventure:
Six Flags Great Adventure is the largest theme park in the world, with over 100 rides, shows and attractions including 14 world-record-setting roller coasters. For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatadventure
About The Central Group:
Central was founded over 40 years ago on the values of entrepreneurship, client value and a commitment to our people. Today, we continue this legacy with an extensive team of dedicated and hard-working individuals focused on innovative retail solutions that drive client performance. For more information, visit centralgrp.com
Mason Fisher
Recognizing the importance of a spectacular customer experience, Six Flags partnered with Coca-Cola to introduce its innovative concept store featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. The seamless shopping experience allows guests to quickly purchase park essentials while affording them more time to enjoy thrill-seeking rides.
“We strive to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience that you will remember forever,” said Stephanie Borges, vice president, Six Flags “Checkout-free stores powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology are a quick and easy way we can help our guests save time and maximize their fun.”
The 400-square-foot Quick Six store has a curated selection of Coca-Cola products, Six Flags memorabilia, and more to be bought with its automated checkout-free process.
“Quick Six is an innovative collaboration between Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Six Flags that pairs refreshing Coca-Cola beverages with summer fun,” said Rachel Chahal, director of amusement and eatertainment partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company.
With the advent of this frictionless theme park micro market, Six Flags and Coca-Cola have reshaped the amusement landscape with a new era of customer-centric experiences.
"Amazon is excited to collaborate with Six Flags and Coca-Cola to deliver a better experience for guests and enable them to spend more time enjoying all these iconic parks have to offer,” said Jon Jenkins, vice president of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.
For media inquiries, please contact quicksix@entmarketing.com
#######
About The Coca-Cola Company:
The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‑Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, Smartwater, Vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Six Flags Great Adventure:
Six Flags Great Adventure is the largest theme park in the world, with over 100 rides, shows and attractions including 14 world-record-setting roller coasters. For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatadventure
About The Central Group:
Central was founded over 40 years ago on the values of entrepreneurship, client value and a commitment to our people. Today, we continue this legacy with an extensive team of dedicated and hard-working individuals focused on innovative retail solutions that drive client performance. For more information, visit centralgrp.com
Mason Fisher
ent!
quicksix@entmarketing.com