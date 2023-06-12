"Entrepreneur Devon Teeple and ignite CHANGE reaches New Milestone in #RunningForACause Mental Health Initiative
Devon Teeple, an esteemed entrepreneur and advocate for mental health, proudly announces the successful completion of his impactful #RunningForACause initiativeNORTH BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Devon Teeple ran a total of 79.5 kilometers (49.4 miles) during Mental Health Awareness Month (May) with each kilometer covered representing a tangible contribution of $2. This effort resulted in a total donation of $159 to be delivered to North Bay and District’s Canadian Mental Health Association.
The #RunningForACause initiative has surpassed a significant milestone, raising over $1,000 in total community donations since its inception in 2020. Teeple’s unwavering commitment to mental health advocacy and his passion for running have made a positive impact on individuals and communities.
The heart of #RunningForACause lies in Teeple's passion for running and his relentless advocacy for mental well-being. Throughout the initiative, Teeple has not only shown his dedication to his craft, but also the power of music in fostering a positive mindset and enhancing mental wellness. Inspired by a wide array of artists, the music becomes a powerful tool in aligning the mind, body, and soul.
Devon’s dedication extends beyond #RunningForACause. Previously serving as a board member of CMHA Thunder Bay, Teeple gained firsthand knowledge of the essential work carried out by the organization.
In addition to his advocacy work, Teeple is renowned for his significant contributions to the world of baseball and entrepreneurship. As the founder and executive director of Ignite CHANGE, a nonprofit organization, he focuses on mentorship and raising awareness about mental health within the baseball community.
Devon extends his heartfelt gratitude to all participants, supporters, and contributors who have helped raise awareness and fostered meaningful conversations about mental health in their communities.
