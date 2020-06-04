Running for a Cause — Ignite CHANGE Founder Devon Teeple Donates to Local Mental Health Association

Devon Teeple contributed $2 for every kilometer that he ran in the month of May to raise awareness for mental health.

NORTH BAY, ON, CANADA, June 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) hosted Mental Health Week from May 4-10 this year and May is also Mental Health Month in the United States. Award-winning entrepreneur, athletic professional, and mental health advocate Devon Teeple is doing his bit to raise awareness for mental health. For every kilometer that he ran during the month of May, he decided to contribute $2 to the cause. The collective funds ($442.00) was donated to a local mental health association on June 1.“I’m pretty active in the running community right now, always trying to stay in shape and trying to keep fit, especially during these unprecedented times when we’re at home trying to stay active. So, for the rest of May, for every kilometer that I run, I will donate $2 to a local mental health association. I know that’s not a lot, but if we can raise awareness and if it helps just one person, that’s the most important thing,” said Devon Teeple.Devon is the founder of ignite CHANGE , a non-profit community organization that combines performance baseball coaching and mentorship with mental health awareness. It is specifically tailored to playing baseball the right way by integrating components of leadership, attitude, and behaviors. He is also the Founder and Executive Director of TheGMsPerspective.com , a site dedicated to the business and operations side of baseball at all levels (MLB, Minor, and Independent Leagues) in Canada, the US, and wherever the game is played. The site generates over 150,000 hits per month.“Baseball has been a huge part of my life. The game provides extreme highs and lows and has taught me to be humble. Since the conclusion of my professional baseball career, I have participated in multiple internship and volunteer positions and have founded The GM’s Perspective and newly created ignite CHANGE as an outlet to help others,” said Teeple.To know more about ignite CHANGE, visit http://ignite-change.ca/