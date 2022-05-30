Ontario Non-Profit Organization Launches $2,000 Scholarship for Students
ignite CHANGE will award a $2,000 scholarship to students who need assistance following their passion for making a difference.NORTH BAY, ON, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ignite CHANGE, a non-profit community organization that focuses on sports leadership, together with The GM’s Perspective, has announced the launch of its second annual ignite CHANGE scholarship for one deserving student who is passionate about making a difference.
North Bay’s ignite CHANGE is a local non-profit, and the work they do supporting athletes dealing with mental health issues (anxiety, depression, etc.) is recognized across North America. Research highlighting sports leadership and the positive impact it can have on players is something the non-profit has become well known for.
“I’m very excited to share that ignite CHANGE, in conjunction with The GM’s Perspective, will launch the second annual ignite CHANGE Scholarship on July 1, 2022, with applications closing on October 31, 2022. The winner will be announced in early January 2023. There was such an amazing response last year, and the submissions were phenomenal,” said award-winning entrepreneur and athletic mentor Devon Teeple, ignite CHANGE founder and the author behind The GM’s Perspective.
Students who can apply for the scholarship must be undergraduate from any Canadian or U.S. 4-year institution and must have a 2.75 GPA or better. Along with their resume and a 500-word essay, applicants are also required to submit their Transcript of Records from their current or most recently attended high school, college, or university. They should email all these requirements to devon@thegmsperspective.com or dt@ignite-change.ca.
“I’m thrilled to announce that 25% of the scholarship or $500 will be available to the recipient to donate to a charity/non-profit/community organization of their choice. Supporting each other helps all of us maximize our potential and that of others too,” said Teeple.
A select committee will review all completed applications, and ignite CHANGE will announce the scholarship awardee on its website.
About Devon Teeple
Devon Teeple is an award-winning entrepreneur and baseball mentor. He educates, advises and provides building blocks for amateur, collegiate, and professional athletes (pre/post-retirement) who struggle with mental health issues to grow and turn the experience into something positive.
About The GM’s Perspective
Since Devon Teeple’s days of competing at the collegiate and professional levels are behind him, he now has the opportunity to teach the game through coaching, clinics, and writing. Through The GM’s Perspective, he wants to enlighten his readers with his articles, give back to the community with his lifetime knowledge of the game of baseball, and continue to grow his audience through the gift and enhancements of this new and unlimited age of multi-media.
About ignite CHANGE
ignite CHANGE is a passion project founded by Devon Teeple to maximize people's full potential with a philanthropic feel. Sports has been the constant with teamwork and the belonging piece always being a calming voice. For Devon, giving back to the community via the game that has provided him with many opportunities is a blessing.
ignite CHANGE does research on sports leadership and its positive impact on people, specifically athletes, dealing with mental health issues like anxiety and depression.
