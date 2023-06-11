Netherlands sends aid supplies to flooded region in Ukraine

NETHERLANDS, June 11 - News item | 11-06-2023 | 09:00

This news item contains information from Thursday 8 June. The Royal Lifesaving Federation of the Netherlands is now providing 22 rescue boats.

The Netherlands is sending aid supplies and lifesaving equipment to the region of Ukraine affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. For now, the equipment being sent consists of approximately 20 boats and at least 15 water pumps, 180 lifejackets and 50 wading suits made available by the Dutch water authorities and the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution (KNRM). In addition, the Royal Lifesaving Federation of the Netherlands is providing at least 12 rescue boats. The supplies will be dispatched to Ukraine as quickly as possible. The ministries and parties involved are still working out the details of how the supplies will be transported.