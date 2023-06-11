Submit Release
Domestic Assault / Royalton Barracks / 23B2002746

CASE#: 23B2002746

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Danielle Whitney                             

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06-11-23 / 0259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jenkins Brook Road, Chelsea

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Danielle Whitney                                             

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06-11-23, at approximately 0259, Troopers were called to a residence on Jenkins Brook Road, Chelsea for a family disturbance.  After Troopers arrived an investigation revealed that Danielle Whitney had assaulted a family member.  Whitney was taken into custody and later released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Court on 06-12-23.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06-12-23 / 1230 PM         

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

