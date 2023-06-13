XXI CENTURY FOOTBALL CAPITAL RAISES 400 MILLION USD FOR INVESTMENTS IN ITALY
XXI Century Football Capital, the investment company of Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus, raises capital for investments in Italian Serie A clubs
Key to provide strong returns is deep knowhow of European football combined with a profit-oriented investment philosophy where clubs are managed to generate profits and returns"”COMO, LOMBARDY, ITALY, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Zilliacus, the Finnish entrepreneur whose global business covers several areas including sport, fashion, digital media and real estate, today announced that his investment company XXI Century Football Capital is raising 400 million USD for investments into top clubs in Italy's Serie A. Explaining the rational for the focus on Italy, Zilliacus says: "Italian football has a long and rich history of being among the best in the world. This year, all three UEFA competitions, the Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference League featured an Italian club in the finals. Italian football has a big global following, with the top three clubs, i.e. Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan combined having more than 1 billion fans around the world".
"Our sister company Circle of Champions has an excellent track record of fan monetization with top clubs. We have with one single service managed to generate over 400 euro per year per participating fan, with a conversion rate of over 5%. New technologies have enabled Circle of Champions to develop many more services that fans have welcomed with great enthusiasm. That means we believe we soon can generate more than 1000 euro per year per paying fan. That will create new revenue streams that for Italian football can mean more new revenue from fan services than what now is generated from all other sources combined" Thomas Zilliacus adds.
"We are setting up a fund focused purely on football investments. The fund will have a traditional fund profile, with LP's making financial committments that the fund will draw on when opportunities arise. We are starting in Italy where we see the biggest potential, and plan to later set up funds for investments in other European countries including Spain and France.
Key to providing investors with strong returns is deep knowhow of and expertise in European football combined with a profit-oriented investment philosophy where clubs are managed to generate profits and returns. XXI Century Football Capital combines these areas in a manner that is superior to any other company doing football investments in Europe" Zilliacus concludes.
