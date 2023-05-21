Thomas Zilliacus’ XXI Century Capital sets up multibillion-dollar fund focused on football investments in Europe
XXI Century Football Capital will be supported by high-powered Advisory Board consisting of some of the best-known profiles in global football
We welcome investors who want to invest with us and who want to make use of our superior contacts, insight and expertise in European football clubs, stadiums and media rights”MILAN, ITALY, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XXI Century Capital, the sport, fashion and real estate-focused investment company of Thomas Zilliacus’ Mobile FutureWorks Group today announced it has formed a 100% owned subsidary that will have a multi-billion dollar fund focused purely on football investments in Europe. To ensure superior insight and knowledge of the best available investment targets the new subsidiary will have an Advisory Board consisting of some of the world’s bestknown football profiles.
Registered in Singapore and based in Milan, Italy, XXI Century Football Capital (“XXICFC”) is in talks with several large institutional investors and family offices from the US, Asia and th Middle East who are interested in finding profitable investment opportunities in European football and who wish to use the superior expertise, contacts and knowhow provided by XXICFC by investing in European football through its new fund.
”In March we tabled a serious bid to buy Manchester United. That selling process has dragged on and has unfortunately not turned out the way we expected. We are a professional profit-oriented investment company who after careful due diligence make investments into assets we believe will meet our return targets. Manchester United at the price levels now discussed no longer does that.
We have turned our focus to some other big clubs, primarily in continental Europe, that have strong potential to provide investors with superior returns. We are are very bullish about the value we find in certain markets and believe we can invest in clubs that will provide great returns while at the same time providing the fans with superior entertainment” says Thomas Zilliacus.
“The great football clubs of Europe are institutions that far outlive any investors. The backbone of the clubs are their dedicated and passionate fans. We want to work with and for the fans. We want to build clubs that become permanent fixtures in the final stages of the Champions League while at th same time enabling fans all over the world tolive with and experience the club they support in multiple exciting ways.
We will whenever possible post acquisition offer fans the possibility to become owners of the club by investing in SPV’s 100% owned by the fans. The fan-owned companies will be important decisionmakers”Thomas Zilliacus adds.
“We welcome investors who want to invest with us and who want to make use of our superior contacts, insight and expertise. We are not only focused on club investments but also look at stadiums and media rights. Many European stadiums can generate strong returns through renovations or by building completely new state-of-the-art football stadiums.
We will look at different alternatives to make the experience of attending a game the best possible for the fans. Mobile FutureWorks Group to which we belong owns several companies with documented knowhow and strong track record in providing fans with superior and attractive services that generate strong revenue streams for the clubs. We are very excited about the opportunities we see ahead of us” concludes Thomas Zilliacus.
