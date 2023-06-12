Topple's Latest Retargeting Feature Enables Brands to Advertise to Lost Customers

It's easy to launch retargeting campaigns across Topple's network of publishers. Brian Aitken, founder and CEO of Topple

TELLURIDE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Topple, the digital advertising platform that helps brands efficiently reach millions of new customers outside of major ad networks like Google, quietly released site retargeting for self-serve advertisers last week.

Topple has long offered retargeting for Digital Advertising Subscribers and Managed Service clients but now any self-serve advertiser can effectively reconnect with potential customers where ever they might be consuming content across Topple's network of publishers.

Site retargeting is the tactic of displaying ads to users who have previously visited a website but who may have left without making a purchase.

Many independent publishers lack the technical ability to provide site retargeting options when dealing with brands directly. As a result, purchasing advertising campaigns directly from these publishers, known as "endemic" media buys, tends to be more expensive and offers limited targeting capabilities. Despite their high costs, these publisher-direct campaigns often do not include any form of conversion tracking or site retargeting.

Nearly all advertising platforms enforce censorship practices that restrict the sites where brands can show their ads to potential customers. While they have retargeting capabilities, most of these platforms choose politics over profits and handicap advertisers from reaching their customers on all of the sites their customers prefer.

"Up until now, advertisers relying on other retargeting partners were restricted from retargeting to the vast audience consuming content across Topple's network of publishers," revealed Topple's founder and CEO, Brian D. Aitken. "Imagine a thousand people visit your website, but you're unable to retarget all of them due to your retargeting partner's arbitrary political stance on certain publishers," Aitken expressed. "We've solved that problem with site retargeting through Topple."

Retargeting can be found in the Campaign Targeting step of the advertising campaign creation process. Users will need to have a retargeting pixel created in order to enable site retargeting and will receive a prompt to create a retargeting pixel if they do not already have one created. Once retargeting is enabled, advertisers can choose the specific pixels they wish to target, block, or ignore.

These updates to Topple's self-serve digital advertising platform are part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing users with the most advanced and easy-to-use digital advertising solutions on the market.

In Q1 2023, advertisers saved an average of 60% on their display advertising cost-per-click (CPC) and 64% on their video advertising clicks by advertising through Topple. The company’s digital advertising subscription packages start at only $500 a month, providing marketers with a cost-effective way to reach an incremental new audience outside of major ad platforms like Google.

About Topple Ad Network:

Topple Ad Network is the world’s most inclusive digital advertising network, allowing brands to efficiently reach an incremental new audience outside of major ad platforms like Google. Founded by digital advertising executive Brian Aitken, Topple is backed by venture capital funds like 1517 Fund and Invariantes Fund. Topple is committed to helping businesses grow and reach their target audience through innovative and socially responsible advertising options.