Pioneer Tourism Professional Graduates of the University of Papua New Guinea and PNG Tourism Promotion Authority Partnership Degree Programme

In a significant stride towards sustainable tourism development, the University Of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) and the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA) have joined forces to cultivate a new generation of tourism professionals. The recently concluded graduation ceremony witnessed 18 individuals proudly receiving their Bachelor of Business & Management Professional Studies in Tourism & Hospitality Management degrees.

This milestone achievement reflects the successful collaboration between UPNG and PNGTPA in addressing the industry’s need for skilled professionals and promoting sustainable practices within the tourism sector.

The Bachelor of Business & Management Professional Studies in Tourism & Hospitality Management (BBM PS-THM) program is a two-year curriculum designed specifically for working professionals in the tourism and hospitality industry. The program recognizes the value of industry experience and aims to enhance the capacity of human capital within the sector. By tailoring the curriculum to meet the specific needs of the industry, the program equips graduates with the skills necessary to contribute to sustainable tourism development.

The collaboration between UPNG and PNGTPA began with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in June 2020. This partnership serves as a foundation for the successful implementation of the BBM PS-THM program, which aligns with the objectives outlined in the Tourism Sector Development Plan (TSDP) 2022-2026. The program emphasizes integral human development as a key value for national growth, supporting the industry’s long-term sustainability.

The graduation ceremony highlighted the inspiring success stories of the inaugural batch of graduates. One such graduate, Ms. Raka Koana, a Research and Statistics officer at PNGTPA for over two decades, expressed her gratitude for the support she received throughout her studies. Ms. Koana’s achievement represents the dedication and commitment demonstrated by all graduates who managed to balance their work responsibilities while pursuing higher education.

As part of their commitment to continuous improvement, UPNG and PNGTPA are exploring the expansion of learning opportunities beyond traditional classroom settings. Plans are underway to introduce online and distance learning options, making the program more accessible to professionals across Papua New Guinea and further enhancing the reach and impact of sustainable tourism education.

The collaboration between UPNG and PNGTPA serves as a beacon of hope for sustainable tourism in Papua New Guinea. This collaboration reflects the commitment of both institutions to preserving the nation’s natural and cultural heritage while driving economic growth and empowering local communities.

By nurturing a skilled workforce and promoting sustainable practices, the country aims to position itself as a leading destination for responsible tourism. With a focus on sustainable tourism education and industry development, UPNG and PNGTPA are shaping the future of tourism in the country and setting an example for others to follow.

Source: Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNG TPA)

Photo Credits: Pauline Riman – PNG TPA