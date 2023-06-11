Papua New Guinea’s Vision for Digital Transformation and Opportunities for its Tourism Sector

Papua New Guinea (PNG) is making significant strides in embracing sustainable tourism and digital transformation. With the passing of the Digital Transformation Act in 2022 and the launch of the Digital Government Plan (2023-2027), the government aims to create an inclusive and empowered society through the digitalization of government services, skills development, and ICT infrastructure.

Recently, PNG hosted the Pacific Islands Tourism Association Conference (PITA) Annual General Meeting and Business Forum Expo, showcasing its commitment to a brighter and resilient digital future. Under the theme “Reimagining Service Excellence, Ubiquity, and Resilience in a Post-COVID Pacifica,” the PITA annual general meeting served as a platform for over 300 participants from 35 countries across the Pacific to gather and exchange knowledge, experiences, and ideas and the challenges and opportunities faced by the telecommunications industry, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The passing of the Digital Transformation Act in 2022 and the launch of the Digital Government Plan (2023-2027) showcased Papua New Guinea’s determination to embrace a digital future. These initiatives aim to position the country as a leader in digital transformation while prioritizing inclusivity and sustainability

Papua New Guinea’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Timothy Masiu, highlighted the government’s vision for sustainable digital transformation and the Government’s commitment to creating an inclusive and empowered society through the digitalization of government services, skills development, and ICT infrastructure and connectivity.

Mr Masiu also announced significant milestones in PNG’s digital transformation journey, including the successful pilot implementation of the Government Cloud Infrastructure, which now hosts critical services for 27 government agencies. Additionally, the establishment of the National Cyber Security Centre and the upcoming launch of PNG’s first Digital ID Wallet were highlighted as crucial steps toward strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Minister emphasised the importance of prioritising inclusivity and sustainability in the ongoing digital revolution, urging participants to leverage technology to protect the environment and preserve cultural heritage while ensuring that no one is left behind in the digitalisation process.

The PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA) as the government agency responsible for tourism, has a vested interest in the development of ICT services and infrastructure in the country. This aligns with the goals outlined in the Tourism Sector Development Plan (2022-2026), which aims to position tourism as a strategic driver of sustainable economic growth in Papua New Guinea.

With collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and stakeholders, Papua New Guinea aims to build a resilient and inclusive digital future that benefits its people and the environment.

Source: Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNG TPA)

Photo Credits: PNG Department of Information and Communications Technology, and EMTV Online