Pitaka Releases the MagEZ Folio 2, a Folding iPad Pro Premium Leather Cover

The lightweight, multi-angle folio works in portrait or landscape mode and will be the last case you’ll ever buy

LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Pitaka , a company known for sleek design and durability, is pleased to announce its newest folio, the MagEZ Folio 2 . The MagEZ Folio 2 is a lightweight, multi-angle folio that works perfectly in portrait or landscape mode. It’s just right for iPad Pros 2022/2021/2020/2018 & iPad Air 2022/2020.If you’re tired of buying case after case only to have them quickly fall apart, you need the MagEZ Folio 2. Pitaka’s new MagEZ Folio 2 brings a unique combination of world-class design and professional performance. Each luxurious folio is made by hand using the highest-quality, ethically sourced leather hides. You can truly feel that each MagEZ Folio 2 is made with passion.With the MagEZ Folio 2 you can easily switch between landscape and portrait mode. Here are more of the MagEZ Folio features:● Four standing angles● Hidden, built-in pencil holder● Auto sleep/wake function● Lightweight and portable● Premium and protective PU leatherWith a lightweight 240g (for 11") construction, the MagEZ Folio 2 is lighter than 95% of iPad cases that serve as stands. The 2.3mm-thick structure is made from composite fiberglass board to keep the iPad case slim while maintaining its durability. The lightweight cover also has the advantage of making your iPad more comfortable to hold.A lightweight iPad cover is an excellent choice for people who are always on the go. It is lightweight aeasy to carry, making it perfect for travel.The ethically-sourced rich leather material provides protection to your device from scratches and impacts. The MagEZ Folio 2, folding iPad Pro Premium Leather Cover , will help keep your iPad looking like new for longer periods of time. The will be the last case you’ll ever buy.About PitakaFounded in Shenzhen, China, Pitaka is a company dedicated to advancing science and style in this specialist area. Pitaka has scientists, engineers, designers and stylists who work together to bring the magic of science and art together in the individual pieces they create. For more information please visit ipitaka.com.read one of the reviews:Michael Wesolowski5 Star Review04/04/2023"MagEZ vs the WorldAfter having a week with the MagEZ Folio 2, it’s clear to see it has many advantages over the offerings from the competition…even Apple’s own Smart Folio. The materials are top-notch and are built to last while looking sleek and minimalistic. The several different ways to fold the cover makes this folio useful and versatile. 5 stars isn’t a high enough rating! I would recommend this product to anyone with an iPad Pro 12.9!"

