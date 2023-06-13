TwelveStone Health Partners Announces New Infusion Center Opening
Located in Peachtree City, GA Supporting the Southern Atlanta AreaMURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announces to the greater southern Atlanta business and healthcare community the opening of their next infusion center located at 900 Westpark Drive, Suite 110, Peachtree City, GA 30269.
This is TwelveStone’s 13th location, joining existing Infusion Centers in Tennessee (Bellevue, Chattanooga, Knoxville, North Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, and Spring Hill), Georgia (Canton, Cumming, Lithonia and Smyrna) and Roanoke, VA. These facilities offer a patient-centric experience with a focus on individuals managing chronic conditions.
“We are looking forward to this expansion just south of the Atlanta area partnering with location lead Linsey Troutman FNP-C and her team,” shared Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners. “We are thrilled to offer an exceptional patient experience to residents close to their homes.”
Patients receive care in a private treatment room, and benefit from the care and support of certified clinicians. Free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks are also offered to patients and caregivers which creates a positive patient experience with personalized attention.
“We are grateful to offer this much needed service to patients who need and deserve a higher level of care,” shares Linsey Troutman FNP-C, infusion center supervisor. “We are proud of the high-quality whole person care offered by TwelveStone Health Partners.”
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.12stonehealth.com.
