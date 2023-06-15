BentBeat Productions Releases Singer/Songwriter Daniel James’ Debut Album, Marathon
Portland's BentBeat Productions' recording artist Daniel James dives head-first into his life-lesson journey with his defining debut album, Marathon.
Written from the heart to the heart, Marathon is an honest reflection of Daniel James' emotional journey.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BentBeat Productions is thrilled to announce the release of Marathon, the highly anticipated debut album by singer/songwriter Daniel James. Set to captivate audiences with his heartfelt lyrics and mesmerizing melodies, Daniel James invites listeners on a soul-stirring journey through the desert season of life.
— Dave Beatty
With a poetic blend of love, sadness, loneliness, and joy, Daniel James beautifully weaves together his emotions to create an intimate and relatable musical experience. Each of the 11 tracks on Marathon showcases James’ ability to explore the depths of the human experience and touch the hearts of his audience. From the introspective “More Than This” to the pain-laden “First Last Dance,” Marathon offers a diverse range of emotions that resonate with listeners on a profound level.
BentBeat producer Dave Beatty has masterfully helmed the production of Marathon, working closely with Daniel James to bring his vision to life.
“Over the course of three years, these songs were carefully crafted by Daniel James during some of his darkest moments,” Beatty said, speaking about the project. “Through this album, he aims to connect with his audience on a deeply personal level, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles. Written from the heart to the heart, Marathon is an honest reflection of Daniel James' emotional journey."
The album's first single, "Undefeated," takes listeners through a hopeful moment in Daniel James' journey. This fun and lighthearted track captivates listeners with its fun lyrics and harmonies by Krista Westfall, who co-produced the album. "Undefeated" serves as a testament to the artist's resilience and unyielding spirit, offering a glimpse into the powerful storytelling that lies within Marathon.
Marathon is an album that embraces the complexity of the human spirit and delivers an honest and resonant musical experience. With its release, Daniel James invites listeners to embark on a profound journey of self-reflection and emotional exploration. Don't miss your chance to witness the birth of a rising star in the singer/songwriter landscape.
To celebrate the release of Marathon, Daniel James will be performing live at the Starday Tavern, located at 6517 SE Foster Road in Portland, Oregon on June 18th. Joined by the talented opening act, Death Boogie, the evening promises to be an unforgettable showcase of musical artistry. The doors open at 8pm, and there will be no cover charge for this 21+ event. This is an exceptional opportunity for fans to meet Daniel James and experience his enchanting music in an intimate and energetic setting.
Marathon is available for sale on Amazon, and is streaming now on Apple Music, Spotify and wherever you find great music. You can find Daniel James as “Daniel James PDX” on all social media platforms, and his website danieljamespdx.com
About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat Productions is an independent record label based in Portland, Oregon. Committed to discovering and nurturing exceptional talent, the label aims to support artists in sharing their unique stories and musical visions with the world. With a focus on authenticity and artistic integrity, BentBeat Productions strives to create an environment where artists can flourish and create timeless music that resonates with audiences worldwide. For more information, visit bentbeat.com
