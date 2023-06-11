Sierra Nevada Ballet's "THE LAST UNICORN" Announces 2023 performance schedule
Sierra Nevada Ballet presents the original full length dramatic story ballet "THE LAST UNICORN" based on the novel by Peter S. Beagle.
At last a truly professional dance company emerging in the Reno metropolitan area"RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sierra Nevada Ballet presents the original full length dramatic story ballet with only three signature performances.
THE LAST UNICORN based on the novel by Peter S. Beagle choreographed by Rosine Bena to the music of Franz Liszt on July 22, 2023 at the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts in Reno as part of Reno’s ARTOWN Festival; on July 24, 2023 at the Sand Harbor venue as part of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, and on August 5, 2023 at the Carson City Community Center.
In two acts and a prologue this exciting ballet tells the story of the last Unicorn left on earth who journeys far to save the rest of her race- ( Unicorns who have been captured and held prisoners by the cruel King Haggard and his servant, the evil Red Bull). On her journey, the Unicorn encounters several entertaining characters including the witch, Mommy Fortuna; an evil, Monster Bird; a fun loving Butterfly; a wonderful maid servant, Molly Grue, and the hilarious wood-be Magician, Schmendrick who turns the Unicorn into a Princess to help disguise her and save her from the Red Bull.
Complete with many wonderful characters and filled with romance, humor and drama, THE LAST UNICORN is a story to delight all ages.
The creation of this work took Bena three years to complete and the work was first presented in the SF Bay area in 1989 and 1991.
Bena’s choreography was reviewed as “ brilliant” and the ballet was so popular that audience members requested it be repeated the following year. The author of the book, Peter Beagle, called the ballet “a work of genius”.
With a cast of star dancers and beautiful sets and costumes this production features the well known Polish Ballerina Dajana Klos and former Joffrey principals Randy Herrera and Domingo Rubio and Los Angeles Ballet’s David Naquin with SNB Principal dancers Ananda Bena-Weber and Alexander Biber and a large company of professional dancers and young dancers from the SNB apprentice/trainee program and students from the Reno/Tahoe/Carson areas.
This production follows Jack Neal’s prediction of success for SNB when he wrote: “ at last a truly professional dance company emerging in the Reno metropolitan area”.
Versatile and innovative, Sierra Nevada Ballet is northern Nevada’s professional ballet company and incorporates the popular with the experimental. Always a crowd pleaser, the Ballet offers music and different types of dance from well known classical to new age contemporary original pieces.
For ticket information about this event, and the Sierra Nevada Ballet, visit sierranevadaballet.org or call (775) 360-8663
