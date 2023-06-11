Update from Division – Pacific Sustainable Tourism Newsbeat (Issue 45)

Warm Greetings from the SPTO Division of Sustainable Tourism!

May was bustling for the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) as we concluded the SPTO Board of Directors meeting and the annual South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) in Christchurch, New Zealand. It was a great learning exchange and investment programme between the National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), the private sector and development partners in the Pacific region with other parts of the world. You can find more updates on this in here.

The country of focus in this Pacific Sustainable Tourism Newsbeat issue is Papua New Guinea (PNG) – the land of ‘A Million Different Journeys’.

As one of the countries in the Pacific with an enormous land mass, Papua New Guinea is known for its unique landscape and features. The Melanesian country is renowned for its diversity, having over 850 languages and approximately 1000 cultures. On a global scale, Papua New Guinea hosts 5% of the biodiversity worldwide, is a popular bird watching destination, and has the third largest rainforest. For more on this, click here.

In this Issue, you will learn more on the Pioneer Tourism Professional Degree Programme that was set up by the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) and the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (PNG TPA) to enhance the overall capacity of human capital within the tourism sector in the country.

Also in store for you, are the updates from the launching of the Digital Government Plan 2023 – 2027 as it highlights Papua New Guinea’s vision for digital transformation and opportunities in the tourism sector in terms of embracing sustainability.

Read more on the Kokoda Track Authority training programme for Rangers and the Pink Nose Revolution Education Programme for the surf tourism sector of PNG to promote sustainable tourism, particularly the engagement of local communities.

Look out for the Resource of the Month, a journal entry on the Transformative Epistemologies for Regenerative Tourism, a sub-section in the Journal of Sustainable Tourism Volume 91 – Issue 6 – June 2023.

Meet the reigning Miss Pacific Islands, Josie Nicholas, a proud Pacific islander, and an even more proud native of Papua New Guinea as she shares her experience with the crown in journeying with SPTO.

Also, you will find in the Sustainable News section, the latest signatories to the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Commitment.

Lastly, look out for the upcoming events and announcements in the Newsbeat, principally the SPTO Regional Consultations from 13 – 16 June 2023, as invited organisations discuss the necessary sustainable tourism components for the Pacific in Nadi, Fiji.

Stay tuned for more great SPTO events coming in the next half of 2023!

Let us continue to collectively work together as a Pacific region to achieve sustainable tourism by 2030.

Please feel free to email sustainable@spto.org for any queries.