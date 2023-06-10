Key vectors of Turkmen-Hungarian cooperation discussed at the highest level

10/06/2023

On June 9, 2023, Ashgabat hosted talks between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

During the one-on-one talks, the Head of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that the first visit of the Head of the Government of Hungary to our country would be fruitful and would become an important contribution to the development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

Speaking about the political dimension, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized the effective nature of cooperation in the international arena, primarily within the framework of the UN. Hungary systematically supports the neutral course and initiatives of Turkmenistan aimed at achieving peace and creating the necessary conditions for sustainable development.

Having designated the trade and economic sphere as one of the key vectors of partnership, the head of the Turkmen state noted with satisfaction that the mutual trade turnover had shown significant growth in 2022. Turkmenistan is interested in multilevel cooperation with Hungary in various sectors of the economy. Among the promising areas of cooperation are the fuel and energy complex, transport, industrial cooperation, the textile industry, agriculture and other industries.

An integral part of the Turkmen-Hungarian relations is the social sphere. Turkmenistan and Hungary successfully cooperate in such areas as education, science and culture. It is important to continue the implementation of bilateral programs and projects aimed at achieving specific outcomes in this segment. This will contribute to even greater mutual enrichment of cultures, familiarization with the original traditions of the two friendly peoples.

In turn, the head of the Hungarian government noted that Hungary pays great attention to the development of traditionally friendly relations with Turkmenistan.

Then the talks continued in an expanded format with the participation of members of the official delegations of both countries.

The President of Turkmenistan once again noted the importance of the visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary as an important step towards the progressive development of interstate cooperation. In this regard, it was noted with satisfaction the productivity of the talks held in the one-on-one format, which covered a wide range of issues of bilateral relations of mutual interest.

The head of state also proposed to instruct the foreign ministries of the two countries to continue the practice of mutual support of each other's initiatives within the framework of international organizations.

Trade and economic ties are a key component of the bilateral partnership. It was proposed to pay special attention to enhancing cooperation in various sectors of the economy, in particular, in such promising areas as energy, transport, pharmaceuticals, the textile industry, agriculture and water management, and investment activities.

Emphasizing that Turkmenistan ranks 4th in the world in terms of natural gas reserves, the expediency to consider the possibilities of mutually beneficial partnership in this area was stressed. A promising and demanded direction becomes the production of hydrogen from natural gas. Turkmenistan is ready to consider specific proposals of Hungarian colleagues in this segment.

Among the topical areas of partnership, the transport sector was also identified, which, in the light of modern realities, is of particular importance.

Another promising vector of interaction is industrial cooperation. It was noted that Hungary is a state with a developed industrial and production potential and great technological competencies. Speaking of this, the President of Turkmenistan proposed to consider the prospects for partnership in the field of industrial and production cooperation through the creation of joint ventures.

An important area of bilateral cooperation is also the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Here, the historical and cultural community of the two peoples is a significant connecting factor.

Another unifying element is the activity of our historical personalities. Among them is the outstanding Hungarian explorer and traveler Arminius Vamberi, whose 190th birthday was widely celebrated in world scientific circles in 2022. It is noteworthy that in his work “Journey through Central Asia”, published in 1864, he spoke about the work of the great son of the Turkmen people, the poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi.

Touching upon the topic of cooperation in the field of education, the head of state expressed gratitude to the Hungarian side for providing quotas for the education of Turkmen citizens in its leading higher educational institutions.

As Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized, the Turkmen-Hungarian cooperation has great potential, for the optimal use of which there are broad prospects.

In this context, the interest of the Hungarian side in the further development of partnership with Turkmenistan and, in general, with the states of Central Asia was noted. A positive factor in this direction, which contributed to an increase in the volume of economic cooperation with the countries of the region, was the accession of Hungary to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer.

Among the priority areas of economic cooperation, the distinguished guest named the energy sector. At the same time, the head of the Hungarian Government expressed his support for the proposals of the President of Turkmenistan to establish mutually beneficial contacts in this direction and develop solutions to relevant issues.

It was stressed that Hungary appreciates the peaceful policy of neutral Turkmenistan and will continue to support it on international platforms, including within the UN.

Emphasizing the success of the talks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated the invitation addressed to the President of Turkmenistan to pay a visit to Hungary.

At the end of the talks in an expanded format, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents was held.

In conclusion, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban addressed the media.