Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2900 Block of Nelson Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, June 2, 2023, in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:33 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim, inside of a residence. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 58-year-old James Samuels of Southeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Fifth District Crime Suppression Team arrested 26-year-old Stephon Shields of no fixed address. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

