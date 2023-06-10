Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE - 2010 BALLARD RD/SODOM GEORGIA

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

In the area of Ballard Rd in vicinity of Sodom Road will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash with lines down. Specific details on the crash or estimates on the duration of the closure are not yet known. Updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area. Please drive carefully.

 

 

